4 Under the Radar High School Recruits That Could Still Be Buckeyes

With the 2026 recruiting class already making noise in spring practices, Ohio State is looking for the same explosiveness out of their 2027 class.

With 11 commitments and the No. 10 class according to 247 Sports, Ryan Day and his staff still have some work to do to fill out this class for next year.

He already has garnered commitments from the No. 1 player in the class, DJ Jacobs, and top-50 recruits Jamier Brown and Kellen Wymer.

Looking into a critical summer recruitment period, here are 4 under the radar recruits that have been pursued by Ohio State, and would help bolster the 2027 class.

Kaylon Bailey

Coming from Glenville High School, which has produced recent first round draft pick Arvell Reese and former All-American Ted Ginn, the Buckeyes may have found another gem in Bailey.

At 6-foot-1 and 225-pounds, Bailey is the perfect size to be an off-ball linebacker in Matt Patricia’s scheme. Playing at defensive end currently he has flashed a strong ability to get off blocks and make plays in the backfield.

His explosiveness off the ball could be improved, and with limited snaps on tape with him playing linebacker, Bailey would absolutely need some time to develop. Yet, like Reese, he has all the physical traits to play at outside backer and be a threat in the pass rush with time for Ohio State.

Kal-El Johnson

Another in-state product, Johnson has the size and power to make Ohio State fans immediately excited for the future of the offensive line.

Playing at Ohio high school powerhouse Archbishop Moeller, Johnson has shown real power in the run game and a solid first step to pair with his size in pass protection. His footwork and first step in the run game can be improved, but again has the all the tools to be the next great Buckeye offensive lineman.

He is currently favored to go to Georgia Tech according to On3, yet a scheduled visit on June 19 could swing the 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive lineman to stay in his home state.

Kenaz Sullivan

With commitments already from Eli Johnson and Angelo Smith, Sullivan can finish off a dream safety class for Ohio State cornerbacks coach Tim Walton.

Hailing from Springfield, Virginia, Sullivan has flashed a strong ability to read the quarterback's eyes and cause turnovers. He also is a threat to running backs in the backfield, as his downhill speed can create some serious pop.

With playing down at linebacker mostly last season, there was not much tape to show him playing much man coverage. Yet, the speed he showed playing receiver last season for North Stafford High School should erase questions about his ability to do so.

Ohio State recently made his top 7 schools in April, and a June 12 visit to Columbus should hopefully sway the talented safety to be a Buckeye come 2027.

Bryce Woods

Although Ohio State has two safety commits, they have yet to secure any corners in their 2027 class. Hopefully, Woods is the first.

Currently a four-star recruit and 27th best corner in the country according to 247 Sports, Woods ability to make plays in the flat can immediately make him a playmaker for the Buckeyes. He may need some development in his ability to cover longer routes on the collegiate level, but guarding some of the best receivers in the country during practice should help that quickly.

Woods is scheduled to visit Ohio State on June 12, and the Atlanta, Georgia product would be a huge boost to the 2027 class.