Zero-star college football recruit quietly building interest from elite programs

One of the unranked but far from unnoticed defensive prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting class is starting to get more attention recently, including from three notable programs.

Woodward Academy (Ga.) cornerback Bryce Woods has been the subject of growing interest from many schools, but the player himself appears to have narrowed his own focus on three programs as of right now, according to Rivals.

What schools are in the mix?

Two programs in the SEC and the national championship team from two years ago are said to be the schools Woods is looking closest at right now.

Ohio State remains in the picture for Woods, who has said positive things about the school’s positional coaching staff and is impressed with the quality of players the school has put on the field at cornerback in recent years.

Tim Walton, serving as the Buckeyes’ associate head coach as well as co-defensive coordinator and secondary/cornerbacks coach, has led the school’s recruitment effort with Woods thus far.

Four-star Cibolo (Tex.) safety Eli Johnson is the sole secondary fixture to join Ohio State’s 2027 football class to date.

SEC programs involved

Tennessee and Mississippi State are the other schools currently being considered by the College Park, Ga. native.

Woods has visited Tennessee three times and has been told by Vols’ defensive coaches that he remains at the top of their strategy at the cornerback position.

Three-star Kamauri Whitfield is the only cornerback commitment in Tennessee’s 2027 football recruiting efforts so far, a group that includes four players, three of whom are on defense.

Likewise, the recruit has seen the Bulldogs organization up close “three or four times,” and expects to return to Starkville for another look at the end of January.

Brandon Allen, a three-star defensive back from Atlanta, is the sole defensive back to commit to the Bulldogs’ 2027 class as of right now.

Woods has stated that he’s “loyal” to Mississippi State, which has been recruiting him hard as part of its 2027 efforts.

How he rates as a prospect

So far at this point in the 2027 recruiting class assessment process, Woods is yet to earn any stars or placement in the player rankings by the national services, but that is sure to change soon.

Analysts are uniformly high on Woods’ prospects as an impact coverage defender, and commend his agility, natural speed, and big-play potential.

Woods has 66 total stops and 14 pass breakups in the last three seasons, according to MaxPreps.

Nearly two-dozen schools have already extended an offer to Woods, including 10 current Power Four programs, according to 247Sports.

(Rivals)

Read more from College Football HQ