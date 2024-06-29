5-Star RB Jordon Davison Commits to Oregon Over Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been cleaning up on the recruiting trail as of late, dominating the cycle with the No. 1 ranked class in the country.
As such, it sometimes becomes the expectation that the Buckeyes can't miss. However, as is the case with any program, you can't land them all.
This is exactly what happened on Friday when five-star Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA) running back Jordon Davison committed to the Oregon Ducks over the Buckeyes.
One of the Buckeyes' top targets, Davison picked the Ducks over Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, the Texas Longhorns, and the USC Trojans.
Davison is currently rated as a five-star recruit by Rivals.com and ranks as the No. 18 player in the country, the No. 2 running back in the class, and the No. 1 player in California. The other three main recruiting services (ESPN, 247Sports and On3) all have Davison rated as a four-star recruit and a top 250 player.
Standing 5-11 and weighing in at 230 pounds, Davison made his decision coming off of a string of official visits, including trips to Alabama on May 31, Michigan on June 7, Oregon on June 14, and Ohio State on June 21.
He has one official visit remaining, but it is unclear where he will take that trip as of now.
In his career at Mater Dei, per Max Preps, Davison has rushed 301 times for 2,364 yards and 31 touchdowns in 33 games, including 1,514 yards and 17 scores as a sophomore.
So where will the Buckeyes go from here? They could elect to find one more running back for the class, with multiple targets still on the board. The Bucks could also continue their pursuit of Davison, with the Early Signing Period still months away.
That said, Ryan Day and Chip Kelly already have commitments from four-star running backs Bo Jackson and Isaiah West - each of whom figures to play a big role in the future of the program.