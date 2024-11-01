Analyst Describes Ohio State In One Poignant Word
The Ohio State Buckeyes entered the 2024 college football season with gargantuan expectations. They were widely viewed as the most talented team in the country, and some felt that they would steamroll through just about everyone.
Well, early on in the year, that appeared to be the case, as Ohio State was wrecking anything in its path...until its last couple of games.
The Buckeyes fell to the Oregon Ducks in a crushing Week 7 loss, and following a bye, they eked out a win over a vastly inferior Nebraska Cornhuskers squad.
Ohio State may be 6-1, but there is no doubt that the squad has been underwhelming of late, resulting in Bleacher Report's David Kenyon describing the Buckeyes in one poignant word: "unsatisfying."
"Remember, we're drawing a hard line," Kenyon said. "The feeling around the Buckeyes could rapidly shift depending on what happens at Penn State. But in October, they weren't great. Will Howard's fateful run as time expired punctuated a loss at Oregon, and OSU needed a fourth-quarter score to survive at home against Nebraska."
It really has been a rather disappointing stretch for Ohio State, but the good news is that—as Kenyon noted—it can quickly turn things around with a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions this Saturday.
Heck, a dominant or convincing victory against Penn State may even put the Buckeyes back at the very forefront in terms of being national title favorites.
But as of right now, Ohio State clearly has some issues that need to be addressed on both sides of the ball.