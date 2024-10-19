Analyst Offers Cautionary Take On Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes suffered their first loss of the season last Saturday, falling to the Oregon Ducks in heartbreaking fashion.
While the defeat certainly did not knock Ohio State out of the national championship conversation, it definitely made things more difficult for the Buckeyes moving forward.
Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer has revealed a cautionary take on Ohio State, specifying the difficulty of its schedule the rest of the way.
"The schedule still has plenty of bite. Ohio State plays Nebraska, at Penn State, Indiana and Michigan," Kramer wrote. "Although they will likely be favored in every game, having a loss on the books means the room for error has shrunk considerably."
That's absolutely true.
The Buckeyes could very well win out for the remainder of the regular season. They do have one of the most talented rosters in the country, after all. However, as we saw against Oregon, Ohio State is a bit vulnerable, and with so many tough Big Ten opponents on tap, any slip ups could cost the Buckeyes dearly.
There is also a ton of pressure on Ohio State considering that many had the Buckeyes pegged as national title favorites going into 2024.
Ryan Day still needs to prove that he can win the big game, and many of Ohio State's best players will be entering the NFL Draft next spring.
The Buckeyes have a bye this weekend, but they will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers next Saturday before a showdown with the Penn State Nittany Lions.
It's put up or shut up time in Columbus.