Why Hiring Mike Wells Was out of Jake Diebler’s Comfort Zone

Replacing Joel Justus with two-time NBA champion Mike Wells as associate head coach was welcomed warmly by Buckeye Nation.

However, his arrival was met internally with some awkwardness, of all people, by Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler - the very person who hired Wells.

In deciding what to do about the once vacant position, Diebler admitted that he had to get comfortable in hiring someone he wasn’t overly familiar with.

“I took my time getting to know Mike, and the more I got to know him and talk to him, it was clear to me that he makes us better,” Diebler said during his first press conference of the offseason.

“He’s got experience coaching, being a head coach, player development with some of the best players in the history of the game, working for some Hall of Fame coaches, but he’s also got experience in a GM role, putting a professional team together, which is very similar to what we’re trying to do now.

“All that experience, bringing someone in who sees the game differently, has been in different places, is going to push me too.”

What Wells brings to the Buckeyes?

Wells heads to Ohio State from the Adelaide 36ers in Australia’s NBL along with a vast NBA resume, having started as a video coordinator with the Houston Rockets in 1994 before becoming the team’s assistant coach in 1999.

His NBA experience includes the Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets – all as an assistant.

Wells will benefit the Buckeyes in international recruiting, given his experience with Team USA and in Australia, where the NBL is considered one of the top basketball leagues outside the NBA and the EuroLeague.

“You look at the experience Mike Wells has and the experience at the highest level of basketball both here and globally, [that’s] really important. It’s going to push me,” Diebler explained.

What Wells will also help with is the Ohio State offense that will be ultra deep for the upcoming year that will feature three freshmen and four transfers.

“This is the deepest team that we’ve had, and I don’t even know that it’s close,” Diebler said.

Diebler did add that Wells’ addition has already worked wonders in recruiting while chatting about player development. Diebler also said that Wells will assist with the Buckeyes’ offense along with international recruiting, which are his strengths.

Wells has reportedly already introduced new concepts into the planned small-group workouts. Time will tell how much of an impact Wells has not just on Ohio State but on Diebler himself.

But first, maybe time to break the ice and get to know each other.