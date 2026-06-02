Ohio State Stars Excluded From EA Sports’ College Football 27 Cover

It’s only June, but Ohio State’s already suffered their first loss of the season.

Neither superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith nor quarterback Julian Sayin, a Heisman finalist last season, were selected to be cover athletes on the popular EA Sports video game College Football 27. In their place are quarterback Dante Moore from Oregon, Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney and Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy.

The official EA Sports College Football 27 cover has been revealed, featuring Kewan Lacy, Malachi Toney, and Dante Moore. pic.twitter.com/OXqmh2IKlK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 2, 2026

Last season, Smith and Alabama receiver Ryan Williams were part of the standard edition cover. The game’s less popular (and more expensive) “Deluxe Edition” cover included Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and safety Caleb Downs, along with Smith, Williams and several other college football players, coaches and mascots.

The ‘27 Deluxe Edition mirrors the standard cover in that it is void of any Buckeyes. Joining Moore, Toney and Lacy on that version’s cover are Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, USC QB Jayden Maiava, Texas EDGE Colin Simmons and Leonard Moore, a defensive back at Notre Dame.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks’ mascot along with Texas’ mascot and a fan were a part of last year’s Deluxe Edition. So too were Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman and running back Jeremiah Love and a representative from USC, meaning that schools could repeat cover appearances.

Unless you’re Ohio State.

EA Sports College Football 27’s Deluxe Edition Cover Leaked



The Cover Includes:



- Curt Cignetti

- Dante Moore

- Malachi Toney

- Jayden Maiava

- Kewan Lacy

- Colin Simmons

- Leonard Moore pic.twitter.com/wxnYdBjYjY — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) May 30, 2026

Smith, Buckeyes Kept Off Cover

If anyone had a case to repeat, it’s Jeremiah Smith. OSU’s junior extraterrestrial is all but certain to be the first receiver selected in next April’s NFL Draft and could go as high as first overall. He’s widely regarded as the best receiver prospect since Calvin Johnson. He makes video game-like plays on a weekly basis so why not put him back on the cover of a, you know, … video game?

Sayin joined Moore in New York as a Heisman finalist last season and figures to be in the running for the award again this fall. That should be good enough for a debut spot on the crowded cover. If not Sayin, Smith or Day, how about video game legend Bo Jackson?

Well, not that Bo Jackson, but Ohio State’s sophomore running back would seem to fit for a spot on College Football 27.

Coincidentally, the trio of Smith, Sayin and Jackson put up video game numbers during the trio’s first season together in Columbus.

Smith was named First-Team All-American after snagging 76 receptions for more than 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also added a rushing TD. Sayin completed 77% of his passes for nearly 3,700 yards, 33 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. Meanwhile, Jackson chipped in 1,290 combined rushing and receiving yards on just 198 touches. He scored seven times.

If Ohio State’s three-headed offensive monster can match or better their 2025 season numbers it’ll likely be game over for the rest of college football.