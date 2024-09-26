Analyst Poses Crucial Question For Ohio State Buckeyes' Defense
The Ohio State Buckeyes are loaded with talent on both sides of the football, and their defense has looked mostly dominant over the team's first three games.
Ohio State has allowed just 20 points thus far, although the Buckeyes have not exactly played anyone of significance thus far.
As a result, there are some questions about Ohio State heading into Big Ten conference play, and Cameron Teague Robinson of The Athletic wonders about one thing: the run defense.
The Buckeyes surrendered 125 rushing yards to the Marshall Thundering Herd last weekend, which has Robinson questioning how they will manage against stronger ground attacks.
"The Buckeyes will not play an offense like Marshall’s Air Raid again this season. But some stout, run-heavy offenses are coming up on the schedule, like Iowa with star Kaleb Johnson, who leads the Big Ten with 685 yards and nine touchdowns," Robinson wrote.
Of course, it should be noted that Marshall averaged just 2.9 yards per carry against Ohio State, so it's not like the Buckeyes were getting punctured for huge gains.
But there were absolutely some concerns about Ohio State's linebacker depth heading into 2024, and that does remain up in the air.
We'll definitely find out more about the Buckeyes as the season progresses.
Ohio State will begin conference play this Saturday when it battles the Michigan State Spartans and will then face the Iowa Hawkeyes the following week.
Chances are, the Buckeyes will be just fine, but we are about to find out what they are truly made of.