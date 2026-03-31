Top Four NFL Draft Landing Spots for Ohio State Receiver Carnell Tate

The Ohio State Buckeyes had the luxury of having two premier wide receivers as their top options in 2025.

Now, one lucky NFL franchise will have the chance to draft one half of the Buckeyes’ dynamic duo: wide receiver Carnell Tate.

Tate was the only receiver among the four top prospects at the position to participate in the Scouting Combine’s 40-yard dash, which drew mixed reactions based on his predicted final time versus what he actually clocked.

His speed won’t be a concern for teams, however, as his playmaking ability and extensive catch radius have many teams eyeing him with their first-round draft picks.

Whether Tate is the first receiver off the board or not, he’ll find himself as a top receiver option for one of these NFL teams in April’s NFL Draft.

Cleveland Browns

It’s no secret that the Browns need to upgrade their wide receiver room ahead of the 2026 NFL season, and Tate would be a jump start for them.

With Cleveland’s receiver room being among the league’s least productive, they are desperate for a youthful playmaker to give either Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders another legit option.

While their need for an offensive tackle is another area of concern leading up to the draft, the depth at both positions could make it easier for Cleveland to feel confident selecting Tate at No. 6 overall.

The Browns lack a true big-bodied receiver who can make contested catches with ease. Tate’s size and fearlessness would translate well to Cleveland’s young offense looking for a spark.

New Orleans Saints

While the Saints still have another Ohio State wide receiver on their team—Chris Olave—they don’t have another reliable outside threat to aid their young quarterback.

New Orleans is another offense that desperately needs a spark, especially with an aging roster. Tate’s crisp route running and high contested-catch ability would aid any young quarterback in their development, but Tate’s size stands above the rest compared to others.

Tate has already visited with the Saints as part of their Top 30 visits from draft prospects, and while New Orleans has other needs to fill in the draft, selecting Tate with their top pick could help them focus on adding young depth elsewhere in the later rounds.

New York Giants

The Giants went out and drafted one of the most intriguing playmakers in the 2024 NFL Draft—wide receiver Malik Nabers—who now looks to bounce back after a torn ACL suffered in 2025.

New York lost one of their top producing receivers to free agency this offseason and are again in need of a playmaker to aid their young quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Giants were another team that ranked low in receiver production, with a true need for another boundary threat.

Tate’s 85.7% contested-catch rate should intrigue new head coach John Harbaugh, who expects his offense to take a step forward under his guidance.

Taking their wide receiver room from a thin group to an obvious strength overnight would excite Giants fans hoping their team makes a splash to compete in a difficult NFC East division in 2026.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have been without a true receiving threat since Tyreek Hill last played for the team and could address that early this year with their ideal draft position.

Having the presence of a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Patrick Mahomes makes it easy to trust any wide receiver they bring in, but drafting Tate would be an automatic gamechanger for them on offense if they look to continue their dynasty in 2026.

Mahomes can make just about any throw, and Tate has shown he can make just about any catch look routine. Tate’s blocking ability would also go a long way for their offense, as his 6-foot-2 frame could be used off the edge to get the run game moving.

Tate would immediately make an impact on offense for Kansas City, allowing them to trust in their passing game once again—that has set them ahead of so many teams in recent years.