Analyst Poses One Strong Word To Describe Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes are 5-0 and are preparing for a riveting Big Ten showdown with the Oregon Ducks on Saturday.
Ohio State boasts arguably the most talented roster in the country and looked thoroughly dominant in dismantling the Iowa Hawkeyes last weekend, utilizing a monstrous second half to secure a 35-7 win.
Now, heading into the Buckeyes' matchup against Oregon, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter has provided a strong, blunt word to describe Ohio State: stout.
"A high-powered Ohio State offense has often been the talking point in recent years, and while the Buckeyes do have a dangerous collection of weapons on that side of the ball, it's a stout defense driving their early success," Reuter wrote. "They lead the nation in yards allowed per game (202.4) and points allowed per game (6.8), and have allowed just four touchdowns and two field goals through five games."
The Buckeyes' defense is indeed menacing.
Last weekend, Ohio State managed to limit star Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson to just 86 yards, marking the first time Johnson was held under 100 yards all season.
As a matter of fact, in the Haweyes' previous game, Johnson racked up 206 yards and three touchdowns versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Given that the Buckeyes' defense is limited with NFL talents such as Jack Sawyer, Tyleik Williams, Denzel Burke and Caleb Downs, it should come as no surprise that Ohio State is making life exceedingly difficult for opposing offenses every weekend.
We'll see if Ohio State can continue its defensive dominance against an uber-talented Oregon offense in Week 7.