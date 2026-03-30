Jermaine Mathews Jr. Is Chasing the Thorpe Award in Return to Ohio State

Jermaine Mathews Jr. did not shy away from how last season ended. He faced it.

“I didn’t end the season how I wanted to,” Mathews said. “So, it felt like unfinished business. Self-explanatory. I think I made the right decision to come back and build on what [we started] when I came [here].”

That decision may end up shaping not just his season, but the direction of Ohio State’s secondary.

Growth Through Adversity

For much of his early career, things came naturally. Then came the stretch late last season that forced him to adjust.

“I really faced my first type of adversity towards the end of the season last year since I really been here,” Mathews said. “So it was just really coping with that and just keep going every day.”

Instead of dwelling on it, Mathews has turned his focus to the details. “I think it’s more so just focusing on the little things more just small some of the small things that I can control,” he said. “A lot of things that just go on in this business you really can’t control.”

That approach has carried into spring, where his emphasis has been clear. “Being more physical like the run game, getting off blocks,” Mathews said. “I always can get better at pressing and getting at your breaks faster and all that. So, just all the little things.”

Mathews credits much of his development to teammate Davison Igbinosun, a projected NFL Draft pick next month, along with former Buckeye Denzel Burke.

“I have seen his growth…like major growth and like how he approached the game every day and how serious he is about his craft,” Mathews said. “So like he helped me so much last year.”

He also recalled the impact of Burke early in his career. “He was very like pro-like and very serious about the game,” Mathews said.

Now, the expectation has shifted. With experience comes responsibility, and Mathews is embracing a larger leadership role in a room that has evolved under Tim Walton.

“I think now just for me just upholding the standard,” Mathews said. “I think just making sure the young guys understand what the standard is here for us and just keep it going.”

A Voice That’s Always Been There

Leadership, in many ways, has always been part of who he is. But now, it is more refined.

“I think that’s just my personality though,” Mathews said. “I think when I was a freshman or a sophomore, I still talk the same way. But I think you have to like once you get older you have to learn how to channel it a little bit and what to say and when to say and how to say it sometimes.”

That presence is already showing up with younger players. Mathews made it a point to highlight freshman corner Devin Sanchez. “I love his work ethic. I love how he approaches the game,” Mathews said. “I really believe he is going to be one of the best corners in the country one day. I truly believe that.”

Transfers are making an impression as well. “Dom’s also a competitor (Dominick Kelly). He works,” Mathews said. “Dom’s more on the quiet side, but he’s getting better every day. Dom’s going to help us.”

One of the more meaningful parts of this offseason has been reconnecting with former high school teammate Cam Calhoun. “It’s a dream come true,” Mathews said. “We talked about this in high school. We never thought we’d play again together. So really, it’s a dream come true to just play with my brother again.”

Still, for all the reflection and growth, Mathews is not shy about what he wants next. “Jim Thorpe,” he said. “I need a tree in the Buckeye Grove. That’s probably two main things. And just win everything we can.”

The goals are clear. Now, it is about finishing what he started.