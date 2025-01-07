Notable Analyst Reveals Ohio State Buckeyes' Biggest Threat
On Friday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes are going to face off against the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl. Both teams are more than capable of winning a national championship and have been among the best teams in the nation all year long.
However, only one of them can move on to the actual national championship game. The winner of this matchup will take on either Notre Dame or Penn State to win it all.
All season long, it had become clear that the Oregon Ducks were Ohio State's biggest competition in the College Football Playoff. In the Rose Bowl, the Buckeyes were able to stomp on them by a final score of 41-21.
Now, they have another statement that they need to make. If they can take care of business and dominate against Texas the same way that they have in their first two playoff games, Ohio State will be feeling very good about their championship chances.
That being said, one notable analyst has spoken out about the Buckeyes' biggest threat that's left.
ESPN analyst Rece Davis spoke out with his take about Ohio State's biggest threat. It happens to be this week's opponent.
"If there is one team left in the field that has the talent to stand in there toe-to-toe against the Buckeyes – that they have the defensive backs that can challenge those receivers, that they have the defensive line that can make things tough on the running game and for Will Howard when he passes, that they have the weapons to challenge that great Ohio State defense – it's Texas," Davis said.
Davis is 100 percent correct. The Buckeyes going up against the Longhorns will be the biggest test left. They would be much more favored against either of the two opponents on the other side of the bracket.
Texas is a very dangerous football team. They have an offense capable of putting up big production and a talented all-around defense.
Ohio State has a tough test ahead of them in the Cotton Bowl.
Ryan Day has put together two straight perfect game plans to start the College Football Playoff. If he does that again and the Buckeyes continue executing the game plan the way that they have, they will be in good shape.
Expect to see both teams bring everything they have to the field. It should be a great matchup, but Ohio State would much rather come in and make sure that the game isn't a close hard-fought battle like they have the last two outings.