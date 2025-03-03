Analyst Unleashes Bold Claim on Ohio State's Polarizing Star
You would have a very difficult time finding a more inconsistent player than Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun during the 2024 college football season.
Igbinosun indeed had some brilliant moments this past year, such as his mind-boggling end zone interception against Penn State. He ended up registering 45 tackles, a couple of picks and nine passes defended on the campaign as a whole.
At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Igbinosun possesses very impressive size for his position, and he is also a terrific athlete. So the potential is there.
However, the Ole Miss transfer had one major issue for Ohio State in 2024: penalties. Igbinosun was penalized 16 times during his junior year, which was definitely a massive blemish on his resume.
But Andy Anders of Eleven Warriors feels that a very bright future lies ahead for the 20-year-old so long as he cuts down on his mistakes.
"Anyone who follows Ohio State knows where Igbinosun can improve, however: penalties," Anders wrote. "He committed 16 of them in 2024 as one of the most penalized players in college football. But if he can cut back on those significantly, he has the production, length, physicality and athleticism to be a top-50 pick in the 2026 NFL draft and solidify himself as one of the nation's premier corners."
The question is whether or not Igbinosun's lack of discipline is entirely fixable or if this is just merely who he is as a player, and with the Union, N.J. native representing just one of three returning defensive starters for the Buckeyes, he will have to find a way to adjust in 2025.
There is no doubt that Igbinosun has incredible talent, but if he can't rein himself in when it comes to avoiding crucial miscues, he may never be able to realize his full potential.
We'll see if a matured Igbinosun can take that next step in the fall.
