Ohio State Star Drops Bold Statement on Potential Repeat
The Ohio State Buckeyes just won their first national championship in a decade, and while the offense was certainly impressive, the title run was definitely spearheaded by their defense.
A big part of that was linebacker Sonny Styles, who was dominant throughout Ohio State's College Football Playoff run and has decided to return to Columbus for another year.
Styles, kicker Jayden Fielding and University president Ted Carter represented the Buckeyes at the Columbus Blue Jackets' Stadium Series game against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, and for Styles, it was a great homecoming in Ohio State's building.
It also gave the star defender an opportunity to make a bold proclamation about next season.
"It’s a great experience," Styles told ESPN. "Heard a lot of great things about the Blue Jackets. This is my first game with the rest of the guys here. It feels good to be back in the Shoe, knowing we’ll be back here in the fall and trying to run it back, go back-to-back."
Repeating as a national champion is certainly not unheard of. Georgia just did it in January 2023, and Alabama achieved the feat a little over a decade ago.
Of course, for the Buckeyes, it will be exceedingly difficult next season, as they will be losing a ton of key players to the NFL this offseason.
However, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about Ohio State in 2025, especially with five-star quarterback Julian Sayin likely leading the offense.
Styles racked up 100 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks this past year, so it will also be great to have him back to pilot the defense.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Pluck New Coach from Big Ten Foe
MORE: Kyle McCord Gets Candid on Ohio State Coach Ryan Day
MORE: Ohio State QB Will Howard Sends Bold Message to Critics
MORE: Oregon Star Fires Weird Shot at Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Ohio State's Will Howard Makes Gutsy Proclamation on Julian Sayin