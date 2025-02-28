Oregon Star Fires Weird Shot at Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes only lost two games this season, and the first one came to the Oregon Ducks back in October.
It was a close affair, with Ohio State falling by a score of 32-31 in Eugene, but the Buckeyes certainly avenged their defeat in the College Football Playoff, hammering Oregon 41-21 in the Rose Bowl.
Ohio State got out to a 34-0 lead over the Ducks in the latter matchup, as it became clear that the Buckeyes were the better team.
However, Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson is obviously still salty and decided to fire a shot at Ohio State while speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.
“The first Ohio State game, I felt like they came out there and they wanted to see who can win skill for skill, just let us play. The second game, they kind of played it like, we're going to drop back, we can't hang with these guys skill for skill, so we’re going to try to keep everything in front of us,” Johnson said.
So essentially, Johnson is stating that the Ducks were the more talented ballclub, which, with all due respect, is patently false.
There is no question that Oregon was one of the best teams in the country this past season, but the Buckeyes were a notch above them all, and that included the Ducks.
“So that's what they did, and for them it worked," Johnson continued. "So we went out there to that game and we definitely had a really good game plan against those guys, but they executed well.”
Johnson logged seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown in the initial meeting but was held to five receptions for 32 yards in the rematch.
