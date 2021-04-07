Andrew Lind Joins BuckeyesNow Staff

Lind comes to the site with experience on the Ohio State beat, recruiting trail and with photography.

As someone who grew up rooting for Ohio State and wanted nothing more than to cover the Buckeyes for a living, the last five years on the beat have been some of the most rewarding, difficult, exciting and stressful times of my life.

I’ve been on the sidelines for some of Ohio State’s biggest games, including two College Football Playoff semifinals, a double-overtime victory over Michigan and a come-from-behind win against Penn State.

I’ve also been challenged in numerous ways, whether it was covering recruiting and taking photos with no prior experience, designing an entire newspaper on a strict deadline or covering the team in the middle of a pandemic. And now I’m ready to take on a new challenge.

I’m thrilled to announce this afternoon that I have accepted a position as a beat writer, recruiting analyst and photographer for BuckeyesNow, part of the Sports Illustrated FanNation Network. My main focus will be recruiting, a role that I’m very familiar with and thoroughly enjoy, as well as photography, which has become a passion of mine in recent years.

I’m excited to work alongside Brendan Gulick to provide fans with in-depth coverage of Ohio State football, basketball and recruiting, as well as unique features and interviews that will help you get to know the coaches, players and prospects on and off the field.

It’s a wonderful opportunity that will allow me and Brendan to build something from the ground up – seeing what works and what doesn’t – and to gather input from our readers about the content they would like to see. We want our readers to take as much pride in our work as we do and make BuckeyesNow their first stop every day.

It’s a lofty goal, of course, but as Ted Lasso once said, “Taking on a challenge is a lot like riding a horse. If you’re comfortable while you’re doing it, you’re probably doing it wrong.”

All joking aside, I’m grateful for the chance to continue living out my dream. I hope you’ll follow along as I embark on this next chapter!

