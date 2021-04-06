Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Sheds Black Stripe

Harrison becomes the first member of the class of 2021 to lose his black stripe during spring practice.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. on Tuesday afternoon became the first member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class to lose his black stripe, doing so following the Buckeyes’ ninth practice of the spring.

“He’s one of the first freshman I’ve seen catch passes before 6 a.m. winter workouts,” assistant strength and conditioning coach Chris Fenelon said. “The future is very bright for this guy.”

The 6-foot-3 and 202-pound Harrison – who is the son of the Pro Football Hall of Famer with the same name – came to Columbus as a four-star prospect from Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep, where he caught 144 passes for 2,624 yards and 37 touchdowns to lead the Hawks to three straight state titles.

“Shout out to all the coaches and the defense for making me better every day,” Harrison said. “Shoutout to Zone 6. Go Bucks.”

Harrison and fellow early enrollees Emeka Egbuka and Jayden Ballard are looking to crack what is perhaps the deepest wide receiver rotation in college football, one that includes senior Chris Olave, juniors Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams and sophomores Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming.

He’s clearly made a good impression thus far, as Harrison became just the second player to have his black stripe removed this spring following the lead of redshirt freshman defensive tackle Jacolbe Cowan. He’s since been joined by true freshman defensive end Jack Sawyer.

