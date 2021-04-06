2023 Florida WR Brandon Inniss Discusses Interest In Ohio State

Ohio State has landed a commitment from at least one five-star wide receiver in four straight recruiting cycles, a streak that could continue into the future given the Buckeyes’ pursuit of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage’s Brandon Inniss, the top-ranked wideout in the class of 2023.

The Buckeyes offered a scholarship to the 6-foot-1 and 188-pound Inniss back in February, though his relationship with wide receivers coach Brian Hartline dates back several years to when he was a varsity starter as an eighth-grader. The two talk regularly and he’s hoping to take an unofficial visit to Ohio State when the ongoing recruiting dead period comes to an end.

“(We) talk every week,” Inniss told SI All-American during the Pylon 7-on-7 tournament in Tampa on Saturday. “It’s a nice relationship between me and him right now. He’s a really outgoing kind of guy. Real chill. Real cool guy. I can’t wait to get to Ohio State and see what he’s about and what Ohio State is about.”

Inniss, who has drawn numerous comparisons to former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, caught 28 passes for 638 yards and five touchdowns in eight games for Miami Gardens (Fla.) TRU Prep Academy last season. He recently announced his transfer to American Heritage, becoming the second high profile wide receiver to change schools this week, joining Ohio State five-star wide receiver commit Caleb Burton, who will now attend Austin (Texas) Lake Travis.

It won’t be easy for the Buckeyes to secure a pledge from Inniss, as he holds early offers from more than 30 programs, including Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and USC. That said, he’s in no hurry to make a decision, perhaps not until after his senior season.

"I'm really taking it slow, probably slower than most do," Inniss said. "What's important is the opportunity to play right away, trust and communication."

It’s far too early to project how many wide receivers Ohio State will take in 2023, especially with Hartline still looking for a third player at the position for the 2022 recruiting cycle along with Burton and Chandler, Ariz., four-star Kyion Grayes. However, it’s worth noting that Inniss and Longview, Texas, five-star Jalen Hale are the only wide receivers in their class with an offer from the Buckeyes thus far.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Defensive End Jack Sawyer Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Wide Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Sheds Black Stripe

2022 Ohio State Wide Receiver Commit Caleb Burton To Transfer To Lake Travis

Former Ohio State Safety Mike Senisbaugh Passes Away At Age 72

Ohio State Basketball Signee Malaki Branham Wins Player Of The Year

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook