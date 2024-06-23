'Another Level!' Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Has Big Expectations For Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Arizona Cardinals made a splash when they selected former Ohio State Buckeyes star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fifth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft this spring.
Not only did they get one of the biggest talents the draft had to offer, but also one of the biggest names in terms of star power.
Obviously, with that star power comes enormous expectations. However, according to Harrison's new teammates, he has met every expectation is more, and is garnering praise across the entire organization.
That includes from his new starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who believes Harrison Jr. takes the potential of the Cardinals offense into another stratosphere.
“I think (Harrison) takes us to another level,” Murray said last week. “When you got a guy out there that is capable of winning one-on-ones, obviously he’s got to go do it and he knows that. We all know it. But as far as manipulating coverage and stuff like that, you got a guy out there that can do that and even if he’s not open, he’s open... I’m excited to be able to build that with him, but when he does what he does, yeah, I fully expect our offense to be top of the league.”
Last season, the Cardinals' offense struggled mightily, with Without a single pass catcher exceeding 1,000 yards receiving. In fact, Marquise Brown led all Cardinals wide receivers with just 574 yards on 51 catches.
In other words, the unit was desperate for playmakers. Fortunately for Arizona, Harrison Jr. fits that bill, and he continues to wow his teammates with each and every practice.
"He's pretty much everything I expected," Cardinals wideout Michael Wilson said. "He's one of those guys where oftentimes we all have a media perception, but when you meet someone in person, it can either be way different than they portray themselves to media, maybe the exact same or maybe a little bit better. He's probably a little bit better."