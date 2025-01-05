Another Ohio State Buckeye Has Entered the NCAA Transfer Portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes have seen quite a few players enter the transfer portal over the last few weeks. Once again, on Sunday, Ohio State saw another player make his decision to explore other options.
Thankfully, the Buckeyes have been able to secure some commitments from high-profile transfer players as well to replace some of the talent they're losing.
According to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Ohio State tight end Patrick Gurd has decided to enter the portal.
Gurd will have one more year of college football eligibility wherever he chooses to transfer.
During his career with the Buckeyes, Gurd ended up catching just two passes for 15 yards. He did not receive much of a role during his tenure and will look to find somewhere that he can play.
Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Gurd is actually a member of the Hampshire Honor Society, which is a group of college football athletes who have had a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their careers.
Ohio State is in good shape at the tight end position for 2025. They recently were able to bring in transfer tight end Max Klare, who will have a great shot at being the starter next season.
Seeing Gurd enter the transfer portal right now was a bit of a surprise. The Buckeyes are headed to play in the Cotton Bowl this week and a win would place them in the national championship game.
However, he clearly feels that leaving and finding a new team as soon as possible is in his best interests.
All of that being said, the hope is that Gurd will be able to land in a good situation and find playing time. It will be interesting to see where he plays the final chapter of his college career.