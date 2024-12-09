Another Ohio State QB Could Enter Transfer Portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to begin their College Football Playoff journey against the Tennessee Volunteers on December 21. However, there are things happening outside of that game with the program.
Last night, it was reported that Devin Brown had decided to transfer away from Ohio State following the season. He might not be the only quarterback poised to leave Columbus.
Now, it sounds like another name could consider leaving and finding a new school to play for in 2025.
Ryan Stano of Scarlet & Game has suggested that Lincoln Kienholz could end up transferring away from the Buckeyes as well.
"Brown might not be the only quarterback who enters the portal from the Ohio State Buckeyes this season. Next season will likely be a three-horse race between QBs who have never taken a snap. That leaves one quarterback who is currently on the roster the odd man out. Lincoln Kienholz is the quarterback who could be the odd man out. Kienholz has only played one meaningful game for the Buckeyes so far in his career. That was the Cotton Bowl last season when Brown went down with an injury. Kienholz looked like a deer in the headlights."
Kienholz simply does not project to have any chance at playing time for Ohio State next season.
Right now, it is widely expected that the Buckeyes will have Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair competing for the starting job. Kienholz isn't even expected to be top three on the depth chart right now.
If that is indeed the case, making the move to transfer would be wise.
Throughout his career with the school, Kienholz has completed 10 of his 22 passes for 111 yards. He has not thrown a touchdown or an interception.
Obviously, those numbers aren't going to make him a favorite to get playing time in 2025. His career with Ohio State has likely run its course. A move elsewhere makes a lot of sense for him.
All of that being said, Kienholz has not made the decision to transder yet. This is just a situation to monitor and it would not be surprising if he leaves town.