Why Arch Manning Should Be Nervous to Face Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to face the Texas Longhorns in a week, kicking off the first full slate of college football. All eyes should be on the top team in the country taking to the road to face the defending champions.
There are going to be numerous storylines within the game. How the Texashorns defend superstar Jeremiah Smith is certainly one of them. They were able to heavily limit what Smith did in their College Football Playoff showdown last season. Another one is going to be completely centered around the quarterback play.
Arch Manning is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and has the potential to explode as a junior, having sat behind Quinn Ewers for two straight seasons. Manning also didn't perform well at all against the Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl a season ago, adding to some potential nerves for the young quarterback.
Don't tell him that, though, as, once he is on the field, he doesn't expect to be nervous at all.
"I get kinda nervous in the hotel... kinda anxious. Once I'm out there, it's time to roll," Manning said recently.
Manning ended last season, a year in which he did start a handful of early-season games, with 939 passing yards and 9 touchdowns. He ended with two interceptions and a 67.8% completion percentage.
The Buckeyes are going to have a star-studded defense with Sonny Styles and Caleb Downs taking the field. There's palpable excitement around five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez as well. Combine those three together, and they should be enough to make Manning a bit nervous for the Longhorns' Week 1 battle.
Who will the Ohio State Buckeyes start at quarterback?
The storyline isn't all about Manning though. The Buckeyes will bring out Julian Sayin to start the game, and he has yet to be a full-time starter in college football, formerly a five-star prospect in the Class of 2024.
Sayin was ranked as the third-best quarterback in the class, behind Florida's DJ Lagway and Nebraska's Dylan Raiola. That said, expectations are high for the Buckeyes quarterback.