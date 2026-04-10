Arvell Reese Admits Awkward Strategy That Makes Him Can't-Miss NFL Draft Prospect

The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and former Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese recognizes his life is about to change upon hearing his name called in Pittsburgh, Pa., at the end of the month.

In the lead-up to the festivities, Reese was featured in a film session with ESPN when he broke down his key plays from an individual standpoint throughout his Buckeyes career. One play in particular, though. stood out during a home game vs. Penn State that even Reese couldn't believe he executed properly.

During the play itself, Reese executes a jaw-dropping spin move while nearly sacking then-Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer en route to an eventual 38-14 win in Columbus last November.

It was a play Reese initially forgot about, but upon Benjamin Solak diving a little bit deeper, Reese dove into what exactly happened in the most unlikely answer imaginable.

Reese makes confession about Ohio State development

"No, like, literally when I did this, I didn't even have a name for what I just did," Reese said of the sprint to the quarterback.

The pass wound up being thrown away, as Reese missed out on a near-highlight.

"Now that I am working on pass-rushing right now and studying it, I'm realizing right here [at the snap], I show power which means shoot his hands. Then that's when I threw the cross chop."

Reese clarified that in no way was this planned and it was all simply based on instinct and timing upon trying to do his best to get to the quarterback.

"This was out of the blue," Reese said. "I never really did this [in a game]. "Well, I did this a couple times in practice but never really, like, perfected this move to just go out there and do it."

Based on which team drafts him, Reese may have a chance to execute this move once again. But this time, though, at the professional level. It seems Reese knows that what he attempted to do is really difficult and just even get off the ball, in his opinion, was enough to try to make a play when it seemed, at one point, there was no play to be made.

Nonetheless, Reese quickly realized that working based on instinct is sometimes the best metric for success. Whether he keeps trying to do that remains to be seen. But, if anything is clear, Reese having new tricks up his sleeve shouldn't go unnoticed.

Should it translate well to the NFL, the sky is the limit for what his potential could actually become.