Three Teams That Should Trade Up for Ohio State’s Arvell Reese in the 2026 NFL Draft

Arvell Reese has been one of the hottest names leading into the NFL Draft process, especially since posting an outstanding NFL Scouting Combine workout which left more than a few NFL execs shaking their heads.

Projected as a hybrid linebacker with a high probability of eventually landing full-time as an edge rusher, Reese possesses the kind of tools that make scouts salivate.

Here are three teams that are now standing likely out of Reese’s projected draft range, which should seriously consider trading up for the Ohio State star:

New Orleans Saints

Winds of change are blowing in New Orleans, with the team still at a standstill with their all-time sack leader Cam Jordan, who’s still a free agent. New Orleans is picking 8th, and are currently projected to start Chase Young and Carl Granderson as the starting outside linebackers in their base 3-4 alignment.

A 3-4 defense might be the ideal landing spot for Reese, who’s used to playing off-ball but is also a proven blitzer, mainly off the edge but not exclusively. This defense would call for less of a transition than a 4-3 front, where he would need to learn to put a hand in the dirt and initiate his pass rush from there.

Both Young and Granderson are converted defensive ends, as well as Jordan, are converted defensive ends, so they know a thing or two about the transition, even if it was the other way around. Reese has enough talent to become the best outside linebacker/pass rushing specialist in New Orleans since Rickey Jackson.

Kansas City Chiefs

After just three sacks in three years, including a lost 2025 season due to a hamstring injury, it’s safe to say the Chiefs blew the Felix Anudike-Uzomah pick in the first round of 2023. Meanwhile, George Karlaftis, picked in the first round the year before, is coming off a six-sack season, tied for his worst output as a pro. Time to send help.

Playing as a defensive end in a 4-3 alignment will probably mean Reese will have to put on a few pounds on his 6’4’’, 241 frame, but that doesn’t need to happen right away, as he can be eased into the position over a period of time, and be employed in a ‘backer role in the meantime to get him used to the speed of the game.

Micah Parsons and Abdul Carter are reportedly playing full-time defensive end at around 250 pounds, which isn’t too far off Reese’s reported playing weight at Ohio State of 243. Parsons and Carter are two key comps for Reese, as they’ve already made the transition from hybrid linebacker to full-time edge rusher in the NFL.

The last time the Chiefs picked in the single digits was in 2013, when they picked up tackle Eric Fisher first overall. Currently standing at 9, they might have to jump pretty close to 1 in order to snatch Reese.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals finally put an end to the yearly Trey Hendrickson drama, letting him walk as a free agent this offseason instead of offloading him for some compensation a year early. Nonetheless, Cincy looks pretty vulnerable at the edge spots on its current roster.

Shemar Stewart, last year’s first-rounder, wrapped up his debut campaign with a grand total of one sack, and Myles Murphy, selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft has compiled just 8.5 over three seasons, including zero in 2024. The Bengals might be forced to go back to the well, even after adding Bofe Maye in free agency.

Like in the case of Kansas City, he could start off playing some in his familiar linebacking role while he adds some pass-rush moves to his inventory before committing full-time to the defensive end position on the line. With the Bengals standing at the 10th overall pick in the opening round of the 2026 NFL Draft, a five or six position jump might be needed to get into Reese’s projected selection range.