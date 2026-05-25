Where Will the Eagles Trade A.J. Brown? Breaking Down Three Possibilities as Key June 1 Date Nears

We’re officially one week out from June 1, 2026—the date on the NFL calendar that serves as a major financial benchmark, and one that will pave the way for what is a seemingly inevitable trade of wide receiver A.J. Brown by the Eagles.

In the months since Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters that he “ can’t guarantee ” Brown will be a member of the Eagles in 2026, rumors have continued to swirl about when— and where —general manager Howie Roseman could trade the three-time Pro Bowl receiver. The latest from ESPN’s Adam Schefter is that the Patriots are the “ lead contender ” to acquire Brown, which echoes his reporting from late last month that suggested a deal is on the table and “tracking” for on or after June 1.

Both New England and Philadelphia have operated this offseason as if the deal is done. The Patriots—after acquiring Romeo Doubs in free agency—opted not to select a wide receiver in the draft and have yet to re-engage in talks with free agent Stefon Diggs after releasing him earlier this offseason. The Eagles, meanwhile, signed Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore, traded for Dontayion Wicks from the Packers and drafted Makai Lemon in the first round, backfilling a room led by team captain DeVonta Smith.

Despite these moves, however, a deal’s only a deal once it’s finalized. And if we know anything about Roseman—widely regarded as one of the league’s top personnel executives—it’s that he doesn’t like to be on the wrong end of a trade. Which raises the question: Could another team still swoop in with a better offer?

Could another team swoop in and trade for A.J. Brown?

A.J. Brown will likely be on the move next week. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As things currently stand, the compensation heading back to the Eagles for Brown is expected to center around a 2028 first-round pick . Whether a team tries to come in and beat the Patriots on that, of course, is a different story. Here's a look at two other potential candidates for Brown's services.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams reportedly explored a trade for Brown earlier this offseason and were “really close” before talks between the two sides ended up breaking off. On if Los Angeles would re-engage post-June 1, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, said last week that it would surprise him. “They went so far down the road on it before and I think a couple things derailed it,” he explained on NBC Sports Boston’s Arbella Early Edition . “No. 1, I think there was some concern about the knee and No. 2, if they were going to trade for A.J. Brown, it was going to be while offloading Davante Adams.”

Jacksonville Jaguars

Another team that could apparently get involved in a trade for Brown is the Jaguars. According to Bleacher Report’s James Palmer, Jacksonville is a sleeper team to watch as June 1 approaches.

“Are they gonna make some moves in terms of how that wide receiver room is built if Travis Hunter is not going to be playing receiver as much?” he asked rhetorically during an appearance on Up and Adams last week. “ ... I'll say this, [general manager] James Gladstone down there, he's kind of like [Rams GM] Les Snead, where you have to have him sit on his hands. He's always looking to do something big, he's always looking to try to make a move ... so I wouldn't put anything past James Gladstone down there in Jacksonville, and I wouldn't put anything past Howie [Roseman] to try to find the best deal possible.”

For what it’s worth, the Jaguars already have somewhat of a three-headed monster in Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington in their wide receiver room to go along with the aforementioned dual-threat in Hunter . That's not to say that Brown wouldn't be an upgrade over any of the three, per se, but a move for him would likely include a shake-up in a room that doesn't necessarily need one.

Long story short, the Patriots continue to feel like the most likely landing spot for Brown once June 1 arrives, but until anything becomes official, speculation may continue to run rampant across what is an ever-changing NFL rumor mill.

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