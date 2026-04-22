Arvell Reese Explains How Ohio State Prepared Him Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

It won’t be a surprise for Ohio State Buckeyes fans when Arvell Reese becomes one of the first names announced at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.



Reese exploded onto the national draft scene following a dominant start to his third season at Ohio State. In his lone season under defensive coordinator Matt Patrica, Reese accumulated 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Ahead of the NFL Draft, Reese spoke with the BIGPLAY Sports Network’s Ohio State On SI about how playing for the Buckeyes prepared him for the next level.

“Playing in Coach Patricia’s system set me up well for taking on the next level,” Reese said. “At Ohio State, the standard is high, everything is done at an elite level, at a pro level.”

Reese said that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day also did a great job instilling that professionalism into his team and preparing them for the next level.

Ohio State's Arvell Reese went 1-on-1 with @NickPedone12 in Pittsburgh before the 2026 NFL Draft @raisingcanes 👀



“That would be amazing to play alongside Myles Garrett in my hometown.”



-@arvxll pic.twitter.com/ODv1RaB9BL — BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY) April 22, 2026

Throughout Reese’s three seasons in Columbus, Day preached patience to the 6-foot-4 outside linebacker out of Glenville. It took some time for Reese to crack Ohio State’s always-talented defensive line. During his true freshman season, Reese appeared in six games but didn’t tally a single statistic. As a sophomore, he appeared in 16 games, flashing 43 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a half of a sack in the team’s national championship run.

But as a junior, Reese assumed a starting role and never looked back. In Week 1 against Texas, he had nine total tackles and one sack. It became abundantly clear that Reese was ready to showcase his abilities and hard work that went in over his first two seasons in Columbus.

Day said that he’s never coached a player with the athleticism, talent and versatility of Reese, though fellow top NFL Draft prospect Sonny Styles comes close.

Reese described his playstyle as violent. He said that whichever team drafts him will be getting a violent outside linebacker with a relentless work ethic.

The 20-year-old out of Glenville High School in Cleveland will undoubtedly be one of the first players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. It would be a stunner if he somehow managed to slide out of the top five selections. But ahead of his big day, where his childhood NFL dreams will turn to reality, he’s crediting the hard work that was put in at Ohio State.

“I think Ohio State set me up well for the next level,” Reese said.