Sonny Styles Steps Back Into the Shoe As NFL Draft Awaits

Ohio Stadium was a place Sonny Styles knew well, but today’s visit felt different as he made one last stop before the NFL Draft.

Standing on the sideline inside Ohio Stadium during Ohio State’s spring game, Styles was no longer part of the defense taking the field. Instead, he was watching it, reflecting on what had been and what comes next.

“Yeah, just excited to be here,” Styles said on Big Ten Network. “Support these guys, see some of the fans. Obviously, a little bit emotional. Last time I was in here, I was playing, so it’s a little different now, but just excited to be back.”

That next step is coming quickly. Styles is expected to hear his name called very early in the upcoming NFL Draft.

“I’m super excited,” he said. “I really don’t have any range on my mind. I’m just excited for whoever calls, and I’m ready to get to work.”

Sonny Styles was already viewed as a likely first round pick before the NFL Scouting Combine, but his performance there pushed him firmly into the top 10 conversation. His 4.46 second 40 yard dash, 43.5 inch vertical jump and 11 foot 2 inch broad jump reinforced what Ohio State saw for three seasons, a rare blend of size, speed and explosiveness. That athletic profile matched his production. Styles led the Buckeyes with 82 tackles in 2025, earned Associated Press All American honors, and served as a team captain.

“Yeah, some different faces with some really good guys,” Styles said. “They brought in a lot of veteran players, guys who played a lot of football at some really good schools. I’m super excited for them.”

Styles is genuinely optimistic about Ohio State’s outlook next season, especially with the new faces he believes can elevate the team. He pointed to several players who stood out throughout spring practice, including Earl Little Jr. and Payton Pierce.

“I really like Earl Little. I think he’s going to be a good player. I love the way he played this spring,” Styles said. “I’m excited for my guy Payton Pierce. It’s his turn to run the show going into his third year. He’s going to have a really good year.”

The names may change, but the expectations inside Ohio State’s defense rarely do. Players like Caleb Downs, Arvell Reese and Carnell Tate have helped define the current era. For the younger players stepping into Ohio Stadium for moments like this, Styles offered a simple message.

“Yeah, just get the jitters out of the way. Go out there and have fun,” he said on Big Ten Network. “I remember my first time, it feels like this big show, but at the end of the day, it’s just football. You just have fun with it.”