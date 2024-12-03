Baker Mayfield Drops Shade at Ohio State for Michigan Brawl
The Ohio State Buckeyes ended up falling short against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. It was a devastating and embarrassing loss, but one that did not end their season.
What happened after the game was over ended up being an even bigger story than the game itself.
After defeating Ohio State, Michigan players attempted to plant their flag at midfield. The Buckeyes were not having it and a brawl ensued between the two teams.
Following the brawl, there has been a massive outcry on social media and in the media. It has been called "disgusting" and a "bad look" by many, but there are quite a few who don't think it's bad for the game.
One of those people is Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. He was known for thriving in rivalry game environment and had his own ways of handling those moments which made many dislike him.
Mayfield opened up a bit about the brawl after the game and planting the flag. He offered a very strong take on the subject and subtly threw some shade at Ohio State for taking so much offense.
"OU-Texas does it every time they play," Mayfield said. "It's not anything special. You take your (loss) and you move on. I'll leave it at that. College football is meant to have rivalries. That's like the Big 12 banning the 'Horns Down' signal. Just let the boys play."
He makes a valid point. The players should do their talking on the field while the game is still going on. If they end up losing the game, they need to move on regardless of what the other team does.
That being said, no one wanted to see a Michigan flag get planted at midfield. The Buckeyes fighting back has been met with differing viewpoints. Some like the defense of the home turf, while others thought Ohio State handled the situation poorly.
Regardless of where you stand on this particular situation, the post-game brawl was nothing to get too worked up over. These two teams hate each other and while it shouldn't have happened, tensions were running high.
Hopefully, the Buckeyes will end up getting the last laugh with a dominant run in the College Football Playoff leading to a national championship.