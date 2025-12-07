Julian Sayin might have seen Heisman Trophy slip away after Indiana loss

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin needed to have a spectacular game and a win over the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship game to help secure the Heisman Trophy win.

The Buckeyes fell short for the first time this season, losing to the Hoosiers 13-10. That loss means the school's five-year drought of a Big Ten title continues, but it also drastically hurt Sayin's chances of winning the Heisman.

Sayin finished the game completing 21 of 29 passes for 258 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He was sacked five times, along with throwing an opening drive interception for the second straight game, and failed to pick up a fourth and short in the second half deep in Indiana territory.

After the Big Ten title, what are Sayin's numbers for the season? He finished with 78.4% completion percentage, which leads the nation, for 3,323 yards and 31 touchdowns to six interceptions. He finished second in the country in QBR with 89.6.

The man who finished first in QBR? Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who now finds himself in the driver's seat of winning the Heisman Trophy.

An argument could be made that Sayin put up better numbers in the season and in the Big Ten championship game than Mendoza. Sayin had him beat in completion percentage, yards, and quarterback rating.

Ultimately, it will come down to the head-to-head competition and who comes up big for their teams in the most crucial game of the season. That, unfortunately, is Mendoza, who got the win and will make him the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

There is a lot that can change in the next week as the committee for the Heisman Trophy tries to decide between Mendoza and Sayin. Other factors could be considered that might not be in Sayin's favor as well.

The level of competition played might favor Mendoza, as Indiana had a more rigid schedule than Sayin's Ohio State team. While the Buckeyes' toughest competition was the Texas Longhorns, Indiana had to beat Oregon and Ohio State to remain undefeated.

Sayin had a great season, and no one can take that away from him, even if he ends up losing out on bringing home the Heisman Trophy. He still has another season in college to chase after the reward, but the focus now for him should be to find a way to elevate his play and help the Buckeyes win a second straight national title.