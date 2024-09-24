Ravens Linked As Possible Fit For Dynamic Ohio State Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes are loaded with future NFL talent. On both sides of the football, there will be a ton of players from this year's roster that end up playing on Sunday's.
Specifically looking at the 2025 NFL Draft, there are a good numbers of players who will have the chance to get drafted. One of them is dynamic star running back Quinshon Judkins.
Judkins, who opted to transfer to Ohio State from Ole Miss, has found massive success with his new team. Through the first three weeks of the season, he has showed off the dynamic playmaking ability that made him such an intriguing transfer portal target.
In those three games, Judkins has carried the football 36 times for 336 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers average out to an impressive 9.3 yards per carry.
At this point in time, Judkins is widely viewed as a future first-round pick. With that being said, there are quite a few teams around the NFL that could use a playmaking running back.
Our own Anthony Moeglin broke down a few potential fits for Judkins. He believes that the Baltimore Ravens are one of the best fits for Judkins at the next level.
Take a look at his breakdown of the top potential fits for Judkins when he enters the NFL:
Looking closer at the Ravens, Judkins would be sliding into a perfect fit. He would be able to play behind Derrick Henry before taking over as the team's starting running back.
Playing alongside a quarterback like Lamar Jackson would also be great for Judkins. Just like we're seeing with Henry in Baltimore, a two-headed running monster is very difficult for opposing defenses to stop.
Judkins' style of play would fit the Ravens' offense. He's capable of making the big play, but he can pick up the tough short yards just as well. Those are the things that made Baltimore go out and bring Henry onboard.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the 2024 plays out for Judkins. He has played three games against much lesser opponents. When the matchups against elite teams arrive, he'll have to take his game to the next level.
While the 2025 NFL Draft is a long time from now, Judkins seems very likely to be a first or early second-round pick. If he's available when the Ravens are on the clock, the fit makes sense and he would be a name that they have to consider.
Judkins would be a perfect heir apparent to Henry.