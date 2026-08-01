Big Ten Media Days didn't crown a champion, but they did reinforce the conference's biggest storyline entering the new season: Ohio State remains the standard.

The Buckeyes arrived with the confidence expected from a program coming off a College Football Playoff berth, yet there was little sense of complacency. Instead, the conversations centered on sustaining excellence, replacing key contributors, and embracing the expectations that come with wearing the target on your back. That's exactly where Ohio State head coach Ryan Day wants his program to be.

Championship Expectations Aren't New In Columbus

They are the baseline. Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti referred to Ohio State as a "Goliath". Every offseason is measured not by whether Ohio State can compete for a College Football Playoff berth, but whether the Buckeyes can finish the job in January. That mindset was evident throughout Big Ten Media Days.

There's also an undeniable contrast between the tone in Las Vegas and what came out of SEC Media Days just days earlier. While Big Ten coaches and players focused on how to stay on top, much of the SEC conversation revolved around explaining why the conference hasn't been lifting the national championship trophy. After years of declaring the SEC as the unquestioned king of college football, hearing complaints about scheduling formats and perceived disadvantages felt like a dramatic change in messaging.

Enough With The Excuses, SEC

From an Ohio State perspective, the response is simple: championship programs don't spend much time making excuses. The Buckeyes didn't ask for sympathy while navigating one of the toughest schedules in the country or facing the pressure that comes with defending a title.

They simply prepared, played, and won. That's why the SEC's recent talking points have been met with more eye rolls than agreement. It's difficult to spend years reminding everyone you're the sport's premier conference only to pivot toward explaining why someone else is winning championships. When Paul Finebaum, the noted "Mouth Of The South", states that the SEC sounds like they are making excuses, you know you have a problem.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti summed up what many around the Big Ten were thinking when he quipped during Media Days that his conference doesn't "cry a river and whine" after losses. It was a pointed remark, but one that reflected the growing confidence across the conference. The Big Ten no longer feels like it's chasing the SEC. Based on recent results, it believes the SEC is now trying to catch up.

Confidence Starts With Ohio State

While every contender enters the season with questions, Ohio State's are different. Rather than wondering if the roster has enough talent, the focus is on whether the Buckeyes can successfully reload after sending another wave of stars to the NFL. History suggests they can. Elite recruiting, player development, and one of the deepest rosters in the country have become trademarks of the program.

The offense once again projects to be among the nation's best, with explosive playmakers such as superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith capable of changing games in an instant. Defensively, Ohio State expects to remain fast, physical, and fundamentally sound, continuing the identity that helped carry the Buckeyes through critical moments last season.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Big Ten Media Days wasn't anything said at the podium. It was how the rest of the conference talked about Ohio State. Every contender measures itself against the Buckeyes. Whether it's Oregon, Indiana, USC, or another rising challenger, the road to a Big Ten title still runs through Columbus.

That doesn't guarantee another championship. The conference is deeper than ever, the playoff race will be unforgiving, and injuries or close losses can quickly reshape a season. But entering August, Ohio State has earned the benefit of the doubt.

The Buckeyes aren't simply defending a championship—they're defending a reputation. Every opponent will deliver its best performance, every national conversation will revolve around whether Ohio State can repeat, and every week will bring pressure that few programs experience.

If Big Ten Media Days accomplished anything, it was confirming that those expectations haven't changed. Ohio State enters the season exactly where championship programs expect to be: carrying the weight of enormous expectations while embracing the opportunity to prove, once again, that it belongs at the top of college football.

And if the chatter from the SEC continues, Ohio State and the rest of the Big Ten probably won't mind. Championships have a funny way of ending debates. Right now, the conference holding the trophies isn't making excuses—it's setting the standard.