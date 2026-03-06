Bruce Thornton’s Storybook Finish in Reach as Ohio State Hosts Indiana

Bruce Thornton has a chance at a storybook ending to his Ohio State career.

Ohio State hosts Indiana in its regular-season finale, which also serves as Senior Day and Bruce Thornton Bobblehead Night.

Thornton’s legacy at Ohio State

As the only four-year captain in program history, Thornton is just 12 points away from cementing history and becoming Ohio State’s all-time leading scorer. He’s been climbing that ladder all season, with Dennis Hopson—who played at Ohio State from 1983–87—the final name remaining ahead of him.

Thornton is also just nine rebounds away from his 500th career rebound, which would make him the second Big Ten player in history to notch 2,000 career points, 500 assists, and 500 rebounds.

The moment would be fitting on Senior Day, with a home crowd that has watched him grow for four seasons.

Loyalty in the transfer portal era

Thornton should be commended for his loyalty to Ohio State. He is just one of 22 high-major players who are seniors and have played at just one school for their collegiate career. He’s one of just 10 Big Ten players celebrating Senior Day who have stayed with one school all four years.

Despite a head coaching change and missing the NCAA Tournament each season, he chose to stay.

“Something my mom always told me is if you’re gonna start something you’ve got to finish it,” Thornton said. “It’s different now with NIL and coaching changes, but I just stayed true to who I am. Dieb believes in me at a very high level, so when somebody instills that much confidence in you, it’s hard to waver.”

Now head coach Jake Diebler recruited Thornton so heavily out of high school that Thornton joked he thought Diebler was the head coach at the time.

Beyond his commitment, his consistency is also astonishing. Thornton has only missed one game across his nearly four years at Ohio State due to a migraine. Aside from that, he has started in every other game of his career, including being the only player on his team to start all 35 games as a freshman.

Bruce Thornton on staying at Ohio State for all four seasons:



“Something my mom always told me is if you’re gonna start something, you’ve got to finish it.” pic.twitter.com/4J3Lywj82h — Hanna Williford (@hanna_williford) March 6, 2026

Keys to defeating Indiana

The perfect finish for Thornton and the Buckeyes would include defeating Indiana, which would seal Ohio State’s spot in the NCAA Tournament. But despite everything on the line, Thornton said he’s approaching it like every other game—same pregame routine, same mindset: it’s just basketball, a game he’s been playing since he was little.

Limiting Indiana from behind the arc will be a major focus, especially against guard Lamar Wilkerson, who ranks second in the Big Ten in made three-pointers per game.

Tip-off against Indiana is at 5:30 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bruce Thornton bobblehead—something he said people have been blowing up his phone about. Senior Day festivities begin on the court at 5:10 p.m.