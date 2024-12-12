Brutal Stat Highlights Rough NFL Season for Ohio State Legend
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, there were massive expectations for Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.
And how could there not be?
After all, Stroud was coming off of one of the best rookie years ever, as the Ohio State Buckeyes product threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions while leading the Texans to an AFC South division title and a playoff win in 2023.
However, things have not gone according to plan for Stroud this year, and the 23-year-old has had such a rough go lately that even Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has been superior to him in recent weeks.
Stroud particularly had a trying four-game stretch between Weeks 9 and 12, where he logged passer ratings under 80 in all four contests.
On the season overall, the reigning Rookie of the Year has totaled 3,117 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine picks while completing 63.3 percent of his throws and registering a passer rating of 87.9.
His numbers are significantly down from last year, and that was with many having the Texans pegged as the biggest threats to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.
Houston is a respectable 8-5 and will probably win the AFC South, but that's not saying a whole lot considering every other team in the division is below .500 going into Week 15.
Funny enough, Young was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, and Stroud went second. Obviously, Stroud was viewed as the far superior quarterback last season, but this year, Stroud has regressed while Young appears to be making a push.
That being said, Stroud is still just in his sophomore campaign, so there is plenty of time for the Ohio State legend to turn things around.