Ohio State Announces Bold New Alternate Uniform for 2026

Ohio State's football season is just around the corner, and on Monday, they thrilled fans with an exciting announcement as they gear up for 2026.

Ohio State will bring back its all-black uniforms

The Buckeyes have officially revealed they will wear all-black uniforms this season, which they have dubbed "Tunnel Vision".

"The Tunnel Vision combination – black helmet, black jersey, and black pants – builds on its history as a modern staple in Ohio State's uniform rotation," Ohio State wrote in a press release. "It incorporates the Buckeye Stripe pattern on the sleeves, a Block O crest, and a festoon tradition collar. The silver flake helmet provides an authentic resemblance to the program's silver helmets while keeping the striking black vibe."

BREAKING: The Buckeyes will wear black jerseys in 2026🔥 pic.twitter.com/v7VgumTtaz — Cody Croy | The Silver Bulletin (@CodyCroyTSB) May 11, 2026

Ohio State will also reintroduce its iconic stripes on the tops of the sleeves, a beloved feature many fans remember from big playoff games.

"Developed in collaboration with Nike, the evolved Buckeye Stripe features metallic silver sleeves designed to more closely match the iconic silver of Ohio State's helmets," Ohio State added. "This subtle enhancement honors their original vision while bringing sharper visual consistency across the uniform, preserving the spirit of a signature element that has defined Buckeye football for generations."

Ohio State often showcases unique alternate uniforms during the season, featuring different helmet or pants colors that fans might not be used to. It will be great to see the Buckeyes return to wearing the all-black uniform.

However, will Ohio State still be wearing these uniforms under the lights? Typically, the Buckeyes would don their all-black jerseys during a night game, but that might not be the case anymore.

Since "Big Noon Kickoff" became a major part of the Big Ten, and with Ohio State usually playing almost every important home game during that time, there’s a chance the Buckeyes might miss out on having a special night game to showcase their all-black uniforms.

Ohio State will certainly have a few night games, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll be facing any major opponents worthy of their black uniforms. Historically, the Buckeyes have worn their all-black gear in high-profile matchups against teams like Penn State.

It wouldn’t make much sense for them to don the black uniforms during a blackout, where all the fans wear black, to face an opponent they expect to handle easily. That might be the only chance they get to wear them under the lights, unless they end up sporting the all-black once again for a tough game against a team like Oregon, which could be on "Big Noon Kickoff".