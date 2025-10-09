Buckeyes coach Ryan Day sends warning about Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day says that his wide receivers, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, are adapting well to the varying roles they have within the team.
The dynamic duo have been sensational in helping the Buckeyes become one of the best teams in the nation, with the stats and, most importantly, the results to prove it.
Their last win, a 42-3 romp over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, showcased Ohio State at its breathtaking best. Tate’s 44-yard touchdown in that victory was a particular highlight.
And Tate was Ohio State’s lead receiver, hauling in nine receptions for a total of 183 yards with that aforementioned touchdown.
Minnesota were the fifth victim in Ohio State’s hot start to the year, where they are number one in the nation for points allowed (5PPG) and touchdowns allowed at just two.
But aside from the performances on the field, Coach Day is impressed with how his two wide receivers are bouncing off each other. With Tate, a junior, and Smith, a sophomore, the 46-year-old playcaller knows how much being together will benefit them both.
“I think they both learn from each other,” Day said.
“And what I mean by that is Carnell was here first. There's a lot of things that I'm sure Jeremiah learned from Carnell, just about day-to-day and the fact that there's just days where one guy is getting a lot of touches, the other guy maybe isn't, and then vice versa.
“And watching Emeka go through that, watching through you remember when we had Jackson and Marvin and Emeka, and one game somebody's getting a lot of touches, the other one that, maybe the guy's doing a little bit more of the dirty work, or he's getting taken away based on coverage.
“And that's part of the learning process. And I think the way that they watch each other both respond to that, I think, is good because they both have great attitudes with that. So I think they both learn from each other is probably the best way to put it.”
Without question, this is one of the most dangerous units in all of college football right now, with Tate and Smith only two of a deep Buckeyes unit.
Max Klare certainly had his best game in the Minnesota win, catching five balls for 63 yards after failing to reach 100 yards in his previous four.
For the first time, it looked like he was able to get open across the middle of the field and be a checkdown weapon for yards when quarterback Julian Sayin needs him.
Sayin continues to impress and is quickly establishing himself as one of the premier quarterbacks in the nation. And Sonny Styles has been a monster in helping the defense so far. He masterminded holding Minnesota to under three yards a carry running the ball, and less than 100 total passing yards.
Five big wins for Ohio State so far. The question is, who can challenge them?