How Ryan Day proved to be one step ahead of Michigan in Ohio State's win
Anything can happen during a football game, which is why every team needs to be prepared for anything that can happen.
During the Ohio State Buckeyes' impressive 27-9 win over the Michigan Wolverines, the road team had trouble with their communications, which kept going in and out throughout the game. It disrupted the Buckeyes' communication flow between coaches in the booth and those on the field.
This led many Ohio State fans to believe that the Wolverines were behind it and did it on purpose to gain a competitive advantage. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was asked about it, and he told his coaching staff that it was a possibility. Day had a funny moment with the response.
"It's funny how your mind works," and added a wink after that.
Day is a veteran and knows how these things work. While he didn't add accusations of cheating on the Michigan side, let's say he's ready for anything to happen on any given day.
It didn't make much difference, as Ohio State dominated the game for the final three quarters after being down 6-0 at one point in the first quarter. The Buckeyes went on to score 27 of the last 30 points to beat the Wolverines for the first time in six years.
Ohio State was happy to have its top two receivers, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, back after catching two touchdowns in the win. Quarterback Julian Sayin threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns to one interception to keep himself in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy.
Another big aspect of the offense that helped it move the ball down the field and control the time of possession was running back Bo Jackson. The freshman running back had 117 yards rushing on 22 carries, with his longest run being from 36 yards. Ohio State finished with 186 rushing yards, averaging four yards per game.
The stars of the game, per usual, were the Buckeyes' defense as they held Michigan to just 163 yards of total offense. The home team did not score a touchdown, and the team recorded an interception in the win.
Ohio State's focus now shifts to the Big Ten Championship game, where they take on the number-two-ranked Indiana Hoosiers in a potential national championship preview.
Day and his Buckeyes showed against Michigan that no matter what kind of adversity is thrown their way, they are ready to take it head-on and win.