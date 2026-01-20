We don’t know who the National Champion for the 2025-2026 college football season will be yet --that will be sorted out later today between Indiana and Miami -- but it’s never too early to take a look at the favorites to win next year’s tournament.

And the Ohio State Buckeyes figure prominently, according to On3.

According to a poll of college football analysts, the Buckeyes are ranked No. 1 on On3’s way too early 2026 college football Top-25 published this Monday, far ahead of Hoosiers and Hurricanes.

According to On3’s Chris Low, “Having the top pass-catch combo in college football is always a good place to start. Julian Sayin returns at quarterback and Jeremiah Smith at receiver. They hooked up for 12 touchdowns in 2015. Running back Bo Jackson, after rushing for 1,090 yards and earning true freshman All-America honors, is also returning, along with the left side of the offensive line and center Carson Hinzman. The Buckeyes lost a ton on defense, so bringing back defensive end Kenyatta Jackson after his breakout 2025 season was a big win for Ryan Day. The Buckeyes are hopeful Alabama transfer Qua Russaw can add some pass-rushing punch.”

Indiana, who handed the Buckeyes their first loss of their campaign during the Big Ten Championship Game came in fifth, while Miami, who eliminated Ohio State in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff, was placed ninth.

The Buckeyes started the 2025 season as the nation’s defending champs, with their sights set on earning the school’s first ever back-to-back national titles. Their year started on their right foot with a win over top-ranked Texas to open the season, and they went through their regular season undefeated -- including their first win over Michigan in five years -- until they ran into the Hoosiers in Indianapolis.

Ohio State then was taken out by the ‘Canes during their CFP debut this year, putting an end to a heartbreaking postseason after such a promising start.

While seeing the Buckeyes placed so high above Indiana and Miami considering what we just witnessed during Ohio State’s last two games, it is in no way shocking to pencil them in as one of the top-tier candidates for next year’s crown. After all, they do return arguably the game’s most talented player in Smith, and are one of the few teams returning their starting quarterback from this year, something that Hoosiers or Hurricanes will not be able to do for 2026.

Additionally, a bunch of talented veterans will also come back for the Buckeyes, including both Jacksons and Hinzman, in addition to bringing the top-ranked recruit at wideout in the land, Chris Henry Jr., on board for Sayin.

The path won’t be easy, but head coach Ryan Day’s Buckeyes already know that. It’s how they handle that adversity after the lessons learned in 2025 what will determine how far they can go.