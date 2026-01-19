Three things Ohio State must do to return to the National Championship next season

In what many expected to be a back-to-back title run, Ohio State will watch the National Championship from home this season.

If the Buckeyes want to return to college football’s biggest stage next season, there are three key areas they must address.

Fix the offensive line

Ohio State’s offensive line was riddled with injuries and lacked consistent depth and execution throughout the 2025 season. While those issues were at times masked during the regular season, they were exposed late in the year when the Buckeyes faced elite, ranked defenses.

In the Big Ten Championship against Indiana’s top-two defense, quarterback Julian Sayin was sacked five times. Pass protection became a focal point during the extended layoff before the Cotton Bowl, with lineman Carson Hinzman noting the group had drifted away from its fundamentals and would use the break to get back to the basics.

Despite that emphasis, the problems persisted. Against Miami in the Cotton Bowl, Sayin was again sacked five times, emphasizing the need for significant improvement up front.

Looking ahead, Ohio State will return key pieces in Carson Hinzman, Luke Montgomery, and Austin Siereveld, all of whom announced their return for the 2026 season. The trio hopes to anchor a stronger offensive line in front of Sayin, who now has a full season of experience under his belt and is expected to continue developing as the Buckeyes’ quarterback.

Hire the right offensive coordinator

With Brian Hartline departing for the head coaching position at USF, finding the right offensive coordinator is now a crucial offseason task for Ohio State.

Hartline accepted the job just ahead of the Big Ten Championship loss, and Ryan Day took over primary play-calling duties for the Cotton Bowl. The late-season transition left the Buckeyes without an established offensive coordinator during the most critical stretch of the year, creating inconsistency at a time when stability was needed most.

As Ohio State looks ahead, potential candidates could include former Buckeye quarterback J.T. Barrett or an internal promotion of current tight ends coach Keenan Bailey, while outside options from the NFL and college ranks could also emerge.

Continue to develop their running backs

Ohio State’s rushing attack was a weakness during the 2025 season. While freshman Bo Jackson emerged with a breakout year and will return in 2026, the Buckeyes will lose multiple contributors in the backfield. Senior CJ Donaldson has exhausted his eligibility, while James Peoples and Sam Dixon have entered the transfer portal.

For the run game to take a step forward, Ohio State will need to continue developing Jackson as its lead back while leaning on veteran talent such as transfer Ja’Kobi Jackson from Florida. Continued growth from younger backs like Isaiah West and Anthony “Turbo” Rogers will also be critical to rebuilding depth and consistency.