Buckeyes Fans Will Love Why Ryan Day Moved Ohio State’s Senior Day to Week 1

The Ohio State Buckeyes had an early exit in last year's College Football Playoff. Head coach Ryan Day appears ready to move on and is already limiting any potential distractions in 2026.

Day recently spoke with the media and revealed the logic behind one big change he has already made.

Ryan Day comments on Ohio State moving up Senior Day

Senior Day is an annual Ohio State tradition, usually held before the final home game of the season. That would mean a ceremony before taking on Michigan this season.

Yet Day revealed to the media he is moving up the festivities to the season opener against Ball State. His reasons behind the move should have Buckeyes fans excited about the team's overall mindest this year.

Ryan Day on the decision to move Ohio State’s Senior Day to the opener.



Unsurprisingly, Day said part of the thinking for this year was to remove another distraction from Michigan week. pic.twitter.com/3kI8CVFE5D — Dillon Davis (@DillonDavis56) August 15, 2026

Dillon Davis of the Delaware Gazette shared the video in which Day explained the move. His main reason? To limit distractions for "The Game" against Michigan. Now the seniors can be celebrated at the start of the season before a game they should win by a large margin.

Day was arguably in danger of losing his job before his Buckeyes took down the Wolverines last season by a final of 27-9. This came after Michigan had won four straight in the annual rivalry, enraging Buckeyes fans who live and breathe the scarlet and gray. For some, the rivalry is more important than the College Football Playoff.

The rivalry has been in the news recently after new Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham said he doesn't hold any hate for Ohio State. Meanwhile, Day is pulling out all the stops to ensure his team is focused on taking down the Wolverines.

Senior Day will not take place before the Ball State game on September 5. That allows the seniors and the entire team to ease into the season before traveling south the following week to take on Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns.

The Buckeyes face a grueling schedule this year with road games against Texas, Indiana, and USC, while they take on Oregon and Michigan at home. It's entirely possible the game against Michigan could mean the difference between making or missing the Playoff if the Buckeyes slip up against one of the hardest schedules they have faced in recent memory.

Limiting distractions is a great first step and Day is doing a great job letting his players know what is most important when wearing a Buckeyes uniform.