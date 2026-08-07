Ohio State’s RB Room Just Got Interesting With Isaiah West Status Update

The Ohio State Buckeyes started fall camp this week, and they already have to make improvisations to fulfill the maximum 29 practices ahead of Week 1 (even though Ohio State isn't required to use all of them). Nonetheless, its running back room is undergoing shuffling, given the current trajectory of Isaiah West.

West, who is entering his sophomore season and saw limited touches a year ago in a pass-heavy offense featuring quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, is already off to a good start.

Early reports from On3 already indicate that the 5-foot-10, 222-pound Philadelphia, Pa., tailback has excelled in coach Ryan Day's system (alongside offensive coordinator Arthur Smith). And he could be well on his way to giving his fellow sophomore teammate, running back Bo Jackson, a much-needed run for his money.

“One of the best in the whole building,” Day told reporters Thursday. "We want him to take the next step.”

Despite West's smaller sample size last season, he did come up large when called upon. In a 48-10 drubbing against the UCLA Bruins, West totaled a career-high 61 yards on the ground while punching in one of his two touchdowns for the season.

Isaiah West's Ohio State Freshman Season Had Promise

Ohio State running back Isaiah West (32) runs against Michigan defensive back Brandyn Hillman (6) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

West appeared in 10 games last season, as the Buckeyes finished 9-1 in that span. Ohio State's lone defeat came against the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten title game. In the 13-10 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis last December, West was held to four total yards on only three carries.

“He had a heck of an offseason," linebacker Payton Pierce said of West. "I’m super proud of what he did this past offseason, and when the awards come out, he’ll get some good ones. So I’m super excited for him, and he’s super strong and fast. It’s just hard [as a linebacker against him], because he’s an explosive back. And so I think just as long as he gets to that second level and starts breaking those tackles, he’ll have a heck of a season and have some crazy, crazy plays.”

Day added a bit more color regarding West's progression in Columbus. Simply put, it appears he and the staff are already gaining immense trust as September draws closer.

"Isaiah, one year in the program — by the way, when you have the injury like he had [in high school], sometimes it takes a year or two to get back into it,” Day said. “But we’re seeing him look the best physically he’s looked, and so that’s exciting."

As fall camp rolls on, we'll see if West can keep outdoing himself to get in a better position to see more playing time in under 30 days.