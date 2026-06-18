Buckeyes Hosts All-Pro Dad Experience at Woody Hayes Athletic Center for 1,400 Families

The Ohio State University will host 1,400 more fathers, mothers, grandparents, coaches, and kids to visit the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, according to Franny Lazarus of OSU News.

The event is for the city of Columbus’ first All Pro Dad Experience and guests will have the opportunity to meet Brutus, the official mascot of the Ohio State University, as well as, run obstacle courses, and create their own touchdown dances. Such a great opportunity for families to bond and connect within the community.

According to their website, “All Pro Dad is the fatherhood program of Family First, a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) educational and charitable organization. We are on a mission to help you love and lead your family well.”

They do not offer counseling, “However, you may wish to call Focus on the Family at 1-800-232-6459 for free counseling services over the phone. Additionally, they will have some suggestions on agencies or counselors in your area.”

Per Lazarus, this annual event is held at multiple NCAA sanctioned venues around the country and is hosted by fathers and other guardians to create long last memories for children.

Earlier this year, Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel announced the event, which took place thanks to the contributions from the All-Pro Dad and the Ohio Department of Children & Youth.

“We always want to get all pro players, but what we really want to build is all pro dads,” Tressel said, quoting Tony Dungy, All Pro Dad’s founder.

“People ask all the time, ‘What was your greatest victory?’” Tressel said. “Your greatest victory is watching what your guys do later – what kind of dads they become, what kind of co-workers they become, what kind of citizens they become and what kind of spouses they become.”

The former Super Bowl winning safety with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Super Bowl Winning head coach of the Indianapolis Colts created All Pro Dad in 1997 with Mark Merrill. The following year their first event occurred.

On the day of the announcement that the event would be hosted at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day, as well as current and former Buckeyes alums were in attendance.

“… [W]hat he can do for the community is very important to him,” Tressel said. “… [W]hen he can carve out a minute to help someone, he’s always available.”

Day lost his own father when he was 9 years old. An army of people stepped up to support him, he said.

“I looked at it like an opportunity because I was able to choose the attributes [from] a bunch of men in my community that I wanted to emulate down the road,” he said. “Thank God for my grandfather and my uncles, my father-in-law and the coaches that I had – they stepped in. They were my father. And then from there I wanted to become a good dad for my son R.J., who’s here tonight, [and] for my daughters.”

A Buckeye fan by name of Guy Bolon attended the event along with his son Devin, and his grandson, Archer.

“We watch every Saturday,” he said of the Buckeyes. “This has been interesting so far. I’ve enjoyed hearing the speakers.”

Ohio State cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. said he didn’t hesitate when Day asked him to attend.

“It’s like, ‘Where can I sign up?’” he said. “The kids will remember this for the rest of their lives. It’s a great opportunity to give back.”