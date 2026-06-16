A Silver Anniversary For The Sweater Vest: A Look Back At The Jim Tressel Era

With the ongoing saga of Brendan Sorsby, it seemed impossible to not reflect upon how TattooGate impacted Ohio State football.

How about looking back at all of the positives associated with the Jim Tressel era that ran from 2001 until 2010?

On January 18, 2001, Ohio State made one of the most important hires in college football history when it turned to former Youngstown State coach Jim Tressel to restore a program that had lost its way in the moments that mattered most.

Twenty-five years later, the numbers tell a remarkable story. Tressel won a national championship, captured multiple Big Ten titles, posted a 94-22 record on the field (after his 12 wins were vacated following the 2010 season), and transformed Ohio State into the dominant program of the Big Ten during the 2000s. But his greatest accomplishments went beyond wins and trophies.

Tressel changed the culture of Ohio State football by locking down the state's best talent, developing overlooked recruits into stars, and restoring Ohio State's edge in its most important rivalry.

Building a Fence Around Ohio

When Tressel arrived in Columbus, one of his first priorities was simple: keep Ohio's best players home.

For decades, Ohio had been one of the richest football-producing states in the country; in many respects, that is still the case today. Yet too many elite prospects were leaving for programs such as Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, and others. Tressel understood that Ohio State could not consistently compete for championships if the Buckeyes were losing battles in their own backyard.

His Ohio roots gave him a natural advantage. Born in Berea and deeply connected to high school coaches throughout the state, Tressel treated recruiting as relationship-building rather than salesmanship. He knew the coaches, knew the families, and knew the communities.

The result was a recruiting philosophy that became known simply as "the fence around Ohio."

Under Tressel, Ohio State consistently landed many of the state's top prospects, including future stars such as Maurice Clarett in 2002 and Ted Ginn, Jr. in 2004. It would be players such as Clarett and Ginn who would form the backbone of teams that won or shared seven Big Ten championships from 2002 through 2008 and played for three national titles, winning one.

While national recruiting eventually became a bigger emphasis later in the decade, Tressel's foundation remained unchanged: if Ohio produced a player good enough to help Ohio State win championships, the Buckeyes needed to sign him.

That approach helped strengthen the connection between the program and the state. Ohio State wasn't just recruiting Ohio—it was representing Ohio.

Finding Stars Others Missed

Perhaps the most underrated aspect of Tressel's legacy was his ability to identify and develop talent that recruiting services underestimated.

Modern recruiting rankings are more sophisticated than they were in the early 2000s, but Tressel routinely found players who became far more productive than their recruiting profiles suggested.

Few examples illustrate this better than quarterback Troy Smith. Coming out of Cleveland Glenville in 2002, Smith was not viewed as one of the nation's elite quarterback prospects. He left Ohio State as a Heisman Trophy winner.

James Laurinaitis arrived as a lightly regarded recruit from Minnesota in 2005 whose father was a professional wrestler. He became one of the most decorated linebackers in school history, winning the Butkus Award, Nagurski Trophy, and Bednarik Award.

Nick Mangold developed into an All-American center and future NFL All-Pro. A.J. Hawk, Tyler Moeller, Doug Datish, Brian Hartline, and numerous others outperformed their recruiting rankings through development and coaching.

Tressel's staff excelled at identifying football character, toughness, intelligence, and work ethic. Those qualities often mattered more to them than forty-yard dash times or star ratings.

The philosophy fit perfectly with Tressel's personality. He wasn't interested in winning recruiting rankings in February. He wanted to win football games in November.

As a result, Ohio State consistently fielded veteran, disciplined teams loaded with players who improved dramatically during their careers.

Making Michigan Matter Again

No part of Tressel's legacy resonates more strongly with Ohio State fans than what he accomplished against Michigan.

When Tressel took over, the Buckeyes were still dealing with the frustration of the John Cooper era. Cooper recruited elite talent and won 111 games, but his 2-10-1 record against Michigan overshadowed nearly everything else he achieved.

For many Ohio State fans, the rivalry had become a source of annual heartbreak.

Then came Tressel's famous introduction at halftime of an Ohio State-Michigan basketball game in January 2001.

Speaking to the crowd, he promised Buckeye fans they would be proud of their team "in 310 days in Ann Arbor."

Ten months later, Ohio State walked into Michigan Stadium and beat the Wolverines 26-20. It marked Ohio State's first victory in Ann Arbor since 1987, Earle Bruce's last game as Ohio State's head coach.

The promise had become reality.

That victory did more than win a football game. It changed the psychology of the rivalry.

Ohio State no longer entered THE GAME hoping to beat Michigan. The Buckeyes expected to beat Michigan.

Over the next decade, Tressel went 9-1 against the Wolverines, one of the most dominant stretches by either side in the history of the rivalry. Ohio State won seven consecutive meetings from 2004 through 2010 and flipped the balance of power in a series that had long been defined by Michigan success.

More importantly, Tressel restored the understanding that had defined Ohio State football under Woody Hayes: championships were important, but beating Michigan was essential.

His teams reflected that mentality every November.

The rivalry once again became the emotional center of the season.

The Legacy of the Senator

Tressel's tenure ultimately ended amid NCAA violations, a disappointing conclusion to one of the most successful eras in Ohio State history.

Yet the impact of his decade in Columbus remains unmistakable.

He reconnected Ohio State with its roots. He built championship teams around Ohio players. He proved that development and culture could rival recruiting rankings. And he restored a rivalry that had become painfully one-sided.

Most of all, he reminded Ohio State fans what the program was supposed to be.

A quick personal note - my Dad was a Baldwin-Wallace graduate, same as Jim Tressel. My Dad had tremendous respect for the type of person and coach Jim Tressel was, and was happy to see Ohio State football thriving under his leadership.

My Dad was diagnosed with cancer, and although he was doing his best with chemotherapy treatments in 2008, my family and I knew that time was precious. I took my Dad to one of his last Ohio State games versus Wisconsin in 2009, and reached out to Coach Tressel for some possible words of inspiration.

Within a week, my Dad had a personal note from Coach Tressel. When people tried, or try, to sully Coach Tressel's reputation because of TattooGate, all I have to do is think of what that note meant to my Dad. And to me.

A Foundation For Ohio State Football

Twenty-five years after he first put on the scarlet cap, Tressel's influence can still be seen throughout Ohio State football. The emphasis on recruiting Ohio, developing talent, and treating THE GAME as the ultimate measuring stick remains woven into the program's identity.

For an entire generation of Buckeye fans, Jim Tressel wasn't just a successful coach.

He was the coach who brought Ohio State back.