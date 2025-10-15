Ryan Day shares update on Ohio State running back Bo Jackson's injury
Every Buckeye held their breathe on Saturday.
Freshman running back Bo Jackson was left out of the offensive picture through more than half of the third quarter and the entire fourth quarter in Ohio State's 34-16 win over Illinois. Jackson has had a heavy workload to start his collegiate career, so it's understandable to see the explosive back take time to get back to health.
The speculation surrounding his inactivity late in the game against the Fighting Illini only grew after the broadcast voiced concerns about a lower-body injury.
The Buckeyes turned to CJ Donaldson and James Peoples, the two other featured backs in the room for the team. They were able to finish out the game with control as Ohio State found yet another Big Ten win and remained undefeated on the 2025 season.
Following the contest, head coach Ryan Day eased the concerns of those worried.
“He could’ve kept playing” Day said.
He then went on to defend the decision to hold Jackson out stating if the contest would have been closer, there would've been a reason to keep him in the game. After taking time throughout the week to get back up to speed, Day confirmed that he is all set to go in the team's upcoming game against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
This is a big break for the Buckeyes. In 2025, the rushing game has had its fair share of ups and downs, and cannot afford to have Jackson missing any time.
He currently has 58 carries for 407 yards and two touchdowns on the year. He's averaging 7.0 yards per attempt and 81.4 yards per game on the season, giving sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin a good break from the passing side with a controlled rushing attack.
Outside of Jackson, the team hasn't got much production from the other two in the running back room; Donaldson and Peoples. Both don't offer the same explosiveness and versatility in the rush attack.
In the Buckeyes' win over the Fighting Illini, the rushing attack recorded its second-lowest average of the season at 2.86. Donaldson carried the ball 13 times for 44 yards and Peoples took five handoffs for just seven yards.
However, Day has been apparently seeing progress as the year has marched forward.
"We're always looking to get better," Day said. "There's been some positive things across the board, and then some things we need to get better at."
Its an inexperienced and young running back room that saw the loss of its two top workhorses in the 2025 NFL Draft. Both Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson entered the draft and have gone on to play in the league this season.
With obviously big holes to fill, the trio of Jackson, Donaldson and Peoples look to continue trending the right direction.
And thankfully, they won't be down a set of cleats this coming weekend with Jackson looking all set to go.