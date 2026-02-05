Ohio State's Ryan Day Makes Bold Claim About Julian Sayin Going Into 2026

The Ohio State Buckeyes are still feeling the effects of losing in the College Football Playoffs, when they were one of the favorites to win it all, but the focus shifts to the 2026 season and preparations for it.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day released a new episode of his show "The Ryan Day Show" when he talked about his young quarterback Julian Sayin after finishing his first season as the starting quarterback. Day made sure everyone knew his feelings on Sayin.

“We feel like we have the best quarterback coming back in college football next year,” Day said. “One of the youngest guys to get to New York City, I think, in a while. Most of the guys who've been going there are older guys. So we’re all excited about this year for him and taking the next step, even as a leader, and all the different things. But obviously a great first year for him.”

Ryan Day backs his quarterback Julian Sayin as the best in the nation in 2026

Sayin was very impressive in his first full season as the starter and proved his coach right, proving he is one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. He finished with a completion percentage of 77% and a QBR of 88.4, throwing for 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

It helps that Sayin has two of the best wide receivers in the nation at his disposal: Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith. Sayin also had one of the top tight ends in college football with Max Klare helping out.

The 2026 season will be a true test for Sayin as the starting quarterback, as he will still have Smith, but Klare and Tate are heading to the NFL. Ohio State could lean more on running back Bo Jackson to help in the run game to balance out the offense, but more pressure is on Sayin to perform.

Another challenge for Sayin is the tougher schedule Ohio State will face compared to the one it had in the 2025 season. The Buckeyes will have to play top teams like Oregon, Indiana, Texas, and Michigan on the calendar. Not an easy task for a team with a lot to prove after their disappointing 2025 campaign.

There's a lot of belief in Sayin that he will be an early favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in 2026, and with Day by his side, the Buckeyes might have a tougher season ahead, but they have always had enough talent to work through their struggles. They should be considered for the national title because of their quarterback.