Buying or Selling the Early Hype Around Ohio State RB Ja’Kobi Jackson

Fans are excited to see what the newest Buckeyes team looks like amidst the chaos of training camp. Only the coaches and staff can bring order to the chaos of preseason training camp.

While not every player will be a starter, they deserve a sober outlook on what they can deliver to the success of the 2026 iteration of the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes had multiple transfers this year via the portal. Ahead of 2026, there’s been buzz surrounding these players.

One player is Ja’kobi Jackson.

Before arriving in Ohio, Jackson played in the SEC for the Florida Gators. Limited by injury in 2025, he only played 17 games as a running back, rushing for 607 yards and seven touchdowns.

He comes into a deep running back room, with Bo Jackson, the (assumed, but not confirmed) starter, and Legend Bey, Isaiah West, and Jackson competing for the rest of the reps.

Per Last Word On Sports, he’s been mixed with the ones (individual drills) and twos (team drills) at different points during practice.

Jackson, who is in his seventh year of eligibility, has a lot to prove.

A Lot To Prove

Jackson will be suiting up with the Buckeyes for the 2026-27 NCAA season. He received his waiver of eligibility to play in his seventh year of college football on Jan. 2nd, 2026.

Three days ago, it was reported that Jackson’s black stripe was removed. As the first transfer to lose his stripe, it gives him a chance to ascend into the Buckeyes’ lineup and show us what he’s made of.

If Jackson is to live up to the hype surrounding him, given he’s only had a career total of 27 touches for 98 yards, with 3.6 yards per carry, he needs to step up.

Jackson wasn’t brought into OSU to be a starting running back, though Jackson will undoubtedly put up his best efforts in practice to keep pushing the needle. He’s been brought in as an insurance policy as a former SEC back who can give Ryan Day and the team an option in a deep playoff run.

The Hype: A Slow Burn

It’d be unrealistic to paint Jackson into a corner, since he’s seven years deep into his collegiate career with the Buckeyes.

It’s doubtful that he’ll get the reps we see Bo Jackson getting, but as a backup, he’ll be a real solution. Whether or not he moves higher in the ranks is a decision for the Buckeyes staff to make.