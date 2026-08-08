What I’m Watching Closely During Buckeyes Fall Camp (and Why You Should Too)

Ohio State completed its first two days of fall camp on Thursday and Friday, and there was a significant development regarding the offense.

Initially, it was expected that Bo Jackson would be the starting running back following his impressive performance last season. However, he has not been working with the first-team offense. Instead, sophomore running back Isaiah West has been taking reps with the starters, while Jackson has been working with the second-team.

Jackson and West were both true freshmen last season. Jackson appeared in 13 games, rushing for 1,090 yards and six scores. West appeared in 10 games, rushing for 310 yards and two scores.

Could West be Ohio State's No. 1 running back?

If West is getting the first-team reps at the start of fall camp, it could mean he's ready to take over the No. 1 running back spot. This will be something to watch over the next month until the Buckeyes take the field against Ball State in Week 1.

Head coach Ryan told the media on Thursday that he was impressed with West's offseason.

“You can see his body,” Day said. “You can see the work he's put in. He had a tremendous offseason, one of the best in the whole building. Consistency, and when he was in there last year, he showed some real good things. So we want him to take the next step, just as we do Bo.”

Day isn't the only person with Ohio State ties who has seen what West has done this offseason, and linebacker Payton Pierce sung his praises.

"He had a heck of an offseason," Pierce said on Thursday, via Cleveland.com's Stefan Krajisnik. "Super proud of what he did this past offseason. When the awards come out, he'll get some good ones.

"He's very explosive. He'll be in the gap, and then he'll pop out. He's there, and then he's gone. He's super twitchy."

West is expected to have high expectations this season. It could be a positive sign that West has taken over the No. 1 running back spot during the first two days of camp, as this indicates that he may be the more talented player.

Jackson played well last season, and while he may not have done anything wrong to lose his starting position during the first two days of camp, West's impressive offseason performance may have put him ahead in the competition.

Many successful teams feature a two-headed running attack, and Ohio State won the 2024 national championship with TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, who form one of the best running back duos in the country.