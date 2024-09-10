Chicago Bears Projected To Target Ohio State Buckeyes Offensive Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes have gone 2-0 to start the 2024 college football season. It's the start that was expected from them with games against Akron and Western Michigan. Now, they'll continue chasing the high expectations of contending for a national championship.
Looking at the roster, Ohio State is loaded with elite talent. They have quite a few players who will be playing on Sunday's next season.
One of those players is none other than transfer running back Quinshon Judkins.
Judkins was a massive transfer addition for Ryan Day and company. He is an elite playmaker and is going to be a major key when the Buckeyes start facing off against the elite teams in the Big Ten.
When it comes to his status as a 2025 NFL Draft prospects, he has been receiving a lot of first-round projections.
The Draft Network recently released a new 2025 mock draft. In that mock draft, they have Judkins being selected by the Chicago Bears with the No. 18 overall pick.
"The Bears are into a new Caleb Williams era where it appears that they have skilled position players to throw the football to. But we know once playoffs come around true contenders have to run the football. So with this pick, they add yet another piece to this offense and that's running back Quinshon Judkins. Judkins is a physical back with elusiveness. He would add a dynamic element to this offense to make it balanced and make it even more difficult for defenses to game plan for."
Throughout the first two weeks of the season, Judkins has carried the football 22 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns. He has already made his presence felt and he has shown off the big-play potential that Ohio State saw in him when they pursued him in the transfer portal.
Joining the Bears' offense would be an intriguing fit for him. There is a chance that he could head in and win the starting job right off the rip. He certainly has bigger potential than D'Andre Swift.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the college football season goes. There is still a lot of time for mock drafts to change and for Judkins to prove that he belongs in the first round.
Assuming he continues living up to the hype and expectations, the first round seems like a very likely scenario for him. Chicago would certainly make sense as a suitor.