College football analyst shares scary take for Ohio State football's upcoming opponents
Ohio State are unblemished, untouched and unstoppable. In many people’s eyes, they are witnessing greatness, but have we seen them at their best?
For the second week in a row, the 9-0 Buckeyes are ranked number one in the CFP rankings ahead of the Indiana Hoosiers, who are currently 10-0 but were pushed hard by Penn State recently – a team that Ohio State blitzed 38-14. Their last victory was a 34-10 success over Purdue.
Despite their unbeaten start, boasting Jeremiah Smith, who many believe is the best player in college football, and quarterback Julian Sayin, a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, one analyst believes that the Buckeyes haven’t reached their ceiling yet.
Prominent Big Ten color analyst Jake Butt thinks that Ohio State haven’t needed to go up a gear yet.
“Everything stands out; they are the best team in college football,” Butt said of Ohio State.
“You look at all their statistics, and advanced analytics support how dominant this team has been. What stands out to me, I don’t think we’ve seen the best version of the Buckeyes quite yet.”
Butt elaborated more on the defensive side of things for the Buckeyes, praising their defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia’s work and saying that the veteran coach hasn’t needed to pull out many plays in those nine games played.
Additionally, the analyst has seconded the thoughts of Ohio State’s football coach, Ryan Day, regarding their stellar offence, which complements their defence, which is currently ranked number one in the country for points allowed.
They currently concede a mere 7.2 points per game, totalling 65 points in nine contests, while also leading the nation in yards allowed at 211.6.
“Ryan Day has alluded to it; he feels that offensively, they have another gear that they just haven’t had to get to yet,” Butt said.
“I even feel the same about their defense with Matt Patricia. He’s showing looks that indicate to me that they have more schemes that they can go to if needed. They just have been so dominant that they haven’t needed to pull those final triggers quite yet.”
The Buckeyes have two home games coming up against UCLA and Rutgers, and a road trip to 18-ranked Michigan, all games that Ohio State will see as opportunities to add to their perfect mark.
FanDuel currently has Ohio State as odds on favorites to win the national championship, mainly because many people also see Butt’s view point.
Not only are they the best team in the country, but they have also yet to play their best football.