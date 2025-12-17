Ohio State ties program record for seven first-team All-American honors

The Ohio State Buckeyes are on pace to have one of their best seasons in program history.

On top of finishing the regular season at a record of 12-1 and being given the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoffs, the recognition continues to come as now seven players have been named first-team All-Americans.

On Wednesday, Dec. 17, it was announced that Sonny Styles was named as a first-team All-American by The Sporting News, America's oldest sports publication. Styles joins elite company that includes wideout Jeremiah Smith, defensive tackle Kayden McDonald and safety Caleb Downs as first-team selections by TSN.

Outside of first-teamers, three Buckeyes made second-team honors with the TSN, being defensive end Caden Curry, wideout Carnell Tate and linebacker Arvell Reese.

Alongside Styles, Smith, McDonald and Downs, the Buckeyes already had Reese, Curry and center Carson Hinzman named as first-team All-Americans. Hinzman's honor came from the American Football Coaches Association, while Curry's was given out by On3. They're now up to seven first-team All-Americans

Each of these players were drastically important to the team's success in 2025.

The linebacker duo of Reese and Styles combined for 142 tackles, 15 for a loss and seven sacks, while also tacking on five pass deflections and one interception. McDonald also racked up hits with 57 tackles, eight for a loss and three sacks, with Curry coming off the edge and adding 60 tackles, 16.5 for a loss and 11 sacks.

Downs, who led the defense in both the passing and rushing attacks, recorded 60 tackles, five for a loss, one sack, two interceptions and two pass deflections.

Offensively, Smith hauled in a team-high 80 catches, 1,086 yards and 11 touchdowns. He enters the CFP averaging 13.6 yards per reception and nearly 100 yards a game. Up front, Hinzman protected Heisman candidate quarterback Julian Sayin, who was sacked just six times in the regular season.

The last time that the Buckeyes received seven first-team All-American's was way back in 1974, when running back Archie Griffin, offensive linemen Steve Myers and Kurt Schumacher, defensive linemen Pete Cusick and Van DeCree, cornerback Neal Colzie and punter Tom Skladany took home the honors.

That team's season ended in the Rose Bowl with an 18-17 loss to USC. They finished with an end-of-year No. 4 ranking in the AP poll.

This year's group of players will look to avoid being bounced early in their national championship aspirations, as they prepare for the Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 31. They'll take on the winner of the No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 10 Miami (Fla.) matchup that'll take place on Saturday, Dec. 20, with kickoff set for 12:00 p.m.