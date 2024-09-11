Cowboys Predicted To Have Interest In Ohio State Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes have started off the 2024 college football season playing impressive football. Of course, that is exactly what they were expected to do.
Going up against Akron and Western Michigan is an easy start to the season. However, Ohio State still had to play the games and live up to the hype. Clearly, they have done that.
Behind an impressive list of star players who are destined to be playing on Sunday's in the near future, the Buckeyes are widely viewed as one of the top national championship contenders.
Speaking of current Ohio State stars who are going to be playing in the NFL soon, one mock draft has predicted a Buckeyes player to end up being drafted in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys.
In a mock drafted shared by Bleacher Report, the Cowboys were projected to select Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with the No. 22 overall pick.
Dame Parson, an analyst for Bleacher Report, provided reasoning for why he thinks Dallas is going to be a potential fit for Egbuka.
"Egbuka, like Lamb, can line up anywhere in the formation. Egbuka is a good route-runner with a strong understanding of leveraging and separating from defensive backs. He is healthy now and expected to have a bounce-back season. An Egbuka pairing with Lamb will give whoever is under center a versatile and talented receiving duo to stress defenses vertically and horizontally for the foreseeable future."
Of course, since the mock draft was released, Dak Prescott has signed a long-term contract extension. Prescott will be the quarterback under center.
Egbuka has had a strong start to the 2024 season. He has caught nine passes for 149 yards. More high-level production is sure to come this year.
Being able to join a team like the Cowboys would be a great situation for Egbuka. He would be joining a Super Bowl contender with a need at his position.
While this is a very intriguing thought, we are nowhere close to the 2025 NFL Draft. A lot could change, but the pairing does make a lot of sense.